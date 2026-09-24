Gregg Popovich has a new chapter in his personal life. The legendary San Antonio Spurs coach has married Mary Barth Budenholzer, the former wife of his longtime assistant Mike Budenholzer. According to a marriage license obtained by TMZ, Popovich and Mary married on September 16 in Texas. The news comes eight years after Popovich lost his first wife, Erin Popovich, who died in 2018 following an illness. Mary has largely lived away from the public spotlight, but her connection to the Spurs organization goes back years. She was married to Mike during his long coaching run alongside Popovich in San Antonio, where the two worked together for nearly two decades. Mary and Mike divorced in 2016, while Popovich's own marriage ended with Erin's death two years later.

Meet Gregg Popovich's Wife And Mike Budenholzer's Ex-Wife, Mary Barth

Mary Barth Budenholzer was previously married to Mike Budenholzer, who spent much of his coaching career working under Popovich with the Spurs. Budenholzer joined San Antonio's staff in 1996 and stayed until 2013, eventually becoming one of Popovich's closest assistants.

Their professional relationship produced a successful run in San Antonio. Budenholzer was part of a Spurs coaching staff that won multiple NBA championships before he left to take his first NBA head-coaching job with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013.

Popovich had high praise for Budenholzer when the move was announced, describing him as someone who had effectively operated like a co-head coach because of his knowledge, teaching ability and relationships with players.

Mary and Budenholzer later divorced in 2016. The couple have four children, according to the supplied reports. Mary has generally maintained a private life, although her connection to the Spurs occasionally put her around the franchise during Budenholzer's time with the organization.

Her connection to Popovich is now personal as well as tied to the Spurs' coaching history.

All About Mary Barth and Gregg Popovich's Relationship

The exact point when Popovich and Mary began dating has not been publicly established. Their marriage became official on September 16 in Texas, according to the marriage license obtained by TMZ.

Popovich was previously married to Erin Popovich for 42 years. Erin died in April 2018 after an illness. The new marriage therefore comes years after the loss of his first wife, while Mary had been divorced from Budenholzer since 2016.

Popovich and Mary had also been seen together at Spurs games during the previous season. Their public appearances offered a glimpse of their relationship before the marriage became known.

The development also comes during a major transition in Popovich's basketball life. After 29 seasons as the Spurs' head coach, he stepped away from the position in 2025 and moved into the franchise's president of basketball operations role. Mitch Johnson succeeded him as head coach.

Although Popovich is no longer coaching the Spurs from the sideline, his influence around the team has continued. Johnson has spoken openly about Popovich's role as a mentor and resource during his first season leading the franchise.

Popovich has also remained involved with the Spurs behind the scenes, including sitting in on film sessions as the team prepared for games. His presence around the franchise has kept him closely connected to the organization he led for nearly three decades.

Mary's marriage to Popovich adds another personal link to a coaching tree with Spurs roots. Her former husband spent years beside Popovich, while Popovich's professional relationship with Budenholzer helped shape one of the NBA's notable coaching careers.