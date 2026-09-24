Lawrence Tanter's voice was part of the Lakers long before many current fans were born. Now, the man behind that famous voice is gone. Tanter died on September 23, 2026, at 76, just months after ending his 43-season run as the Lakers' public address announcer. The Lakers confirmed his death in a statement, calling him a cherished part of the franchise. Tanter started with the team in 1982 and became the voice heard through the Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James eras.

Lawrence Tanter Leaves Behind 43 Seasons With The Lakers

The Lakers shared the news on September 23, saying, “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter.” The team added that for 43 years, Tanter's voice had been the “soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena.”

Tanter began working for the Lakers during the 1982-83 season when the team played at The Forum. He stayed through 10 Lakers championships and announced countless major moments. His voice became especially familiar through calls such as “Kobeee Bryant” and “Laker Girlsss.”

His most emotional moment came shortly after Kobe Bryant's death in 2020. During the Lakers' first home game after the tragedy, Tanter introduced all five starters as Bryant. The arena responded with cheers and tears, turning a normal starting lineup announcement into one of the most memorable Lakers tributes.

Lawrence Tanter's Lakers Career Was Built Around A Unique Voice

There was more to Tanter than his work behind the microphone. He also had a long career in Los Angeles radio and was deeply connected to jazz. The Los Angeles Times reported that he worked at KJLH and later held roles at jazz stations while continuing his Lakers duties.

That music background became part of his Lakers style. Tanter rarely needed to shout to get the crowd involved. In June, he told the Los Angeles Times, “I've been blessed,” after the Lakers announced his retirement from game-day duties. The team then moved him into a special advisor role for game presentation.

Tanter's final season behind the microphone came after a stroke in March forced him to step away from game-day duties, according to the Los Angeles Times. His death now closes a 43-year chapter in which his voice connected different generations of Lakers fans.

The tributes have already started. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss called him a “true original,” while former Lakers center Mychal Thompson said he hoped the team would wear an LT patch this season. For decades, Tanter was not simply announcing Lakers games. His voice became part of what those games sounded like.

His career covered Magic and Kareem, Showtime, Shaq and Kobe, Kobe's final game, the 2020 championship and the later LeBron James era. Now the Lakers will begin another season without the familiar voice that welcomed players onto the court for 43 straight seasons.