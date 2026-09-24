Bruce Thornton got an early taste of NBA life when he shared the court with Kevin Durant during the Houston Rockets' first workouts. The rookie admitted he nearly stopped playing defense because he was too busy watching Durant shoot. Thornton spoke about the moment during Houston's 2026 media day on September 22. After four years at Ohio State and a strong Summer League, the 6-foot-2 guard now has a veteran superstar to study every day. For Thornton, playing alongside Durant is already showing him how different the NBA can be.

Bruce Thornton Sees A Different Level Playing With Kevin Durant

Thornton did not hide how surprised he was during his first workout with Durant. “The first time that he played with us, it was definitely insane. I'm not going to lie,” Thornton told NBA.com. He then explained how he almost caught himself simply watching Durant instead of defending him.

The rookie said Durant's shooting was what really stood out. “Is this guy going to miss? Every time that he was shooting, the ball was going in,” Thornton said. He also praised Durant's preparation, saying the attention to detail in his workouts clearly carries over when he plays.

That lesson could matter as Thornton starts his first NBA season. He was selected No. 31 overall after becoming Ohio State's all-time leading scorer, finishing with 2,164 points. His next challenge is finding his place in a Houston backcourt that already has several guards.

Bruce Thornton's Rookie Challenge Gets Bigger In Houston

Thornton arrives in Houston with some confidence of his own. He averaged 18.6 points and 2.6 steals during five Summer League games, while also showing that he can create plays and handle the ball. Still, the NBA will demand much more from him each night.

The Rockets already have Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard around their young backcourt. VanVleet is also expected to return after missing last season with a torn ACL, while Smart gives Houston another experienced guard.

Houston finished 52-30 last season before losing its first-round series to the Los Angeles Lakers. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 78 games and made the All-NBA Second Team. That gives Thornton a teammate whose daily habits offer plenty to watch.

For Thornton, the opportunity is about more than simply sharing a roster with Durant. He called the 15-time All-Star a “good role model” for the season and plans to learn from him. His first practice already showed why preparation, shooting and consistency can look different at the NBA level.

The Rockets now head into another season with young players gaining experience and veterans adding depth. Thornton may have to wait for regular minutes, but he has already found something valuable: a front-row view of how Kevin Durant prepares before the games even begin.