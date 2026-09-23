Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks have hit a roadblock in their contract talks just months after winning the NBA championship. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on September 23 that negotiations for a new extension have stalled, making a deal before training camp unlikely. Towns are eligible for a four-year extension worth around $272 million to $276 million. The Knicks now face a tough salary decision as they try to keep their championship core together while staying mindful of the NBA's strict second-apron rules and future roster flexibility.

Karl-Anthony Towns Extension Talks Stall Before Knicks Training Camp

The Knicks want to keep Towns after his role in their championship season, but the two sides have not found an agreement. Towns is eligible for a four-year extension worth about $272 million to $276 million. He is already set to make about $57.1 million in 2026-27, with a $61 million player option for the following season.

The biggest issue is not simply Towns' value on the court. It is how much money the Knicks can carry while keeping their roster together. The NBA's 2026-27 second apron is set at $221.686 million. Teams above that line face strict limits on trades and other roster moves, making long-term planning harder.

Towns became a key part of New York after joining the team in October 2024. NBA.com noted that he quickly fit alongside Jalen Brunson and gave the Knicks another scoring option while helping them build a title-winning team. The current contract talks now put that championship core at the center of the Knicks' biggest financial decision.

Knicks Face Tough Salary Choice With Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns' connection with New York goes back further than his trade. He grew up in New Jersey as a Knicks fan and became the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. NBA.com lists him as a seven-foot center-forward who averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds in his NBA career entering the current season.

His current situation gives both sides options. Towns can continue playing under his existing contract, while the Knicks can keep talking about a new deal. If no extension is reached, he will have a decision to make on his $61 million player option for 2027-28. The Knicks will also have to consider their other major contracts.

The timing adds another layer because training camps open on September 29, according to the NBA's official 2026-27 calendar. Towns can still report and play while negotiations continue. For the Knicks, the question is how they can keep a championship roster together without losing the financial flexibility needed for future moves.