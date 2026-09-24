Lonzo Ball's net worth is back in search bars after a podcast clip shared by Underdog NBA went viral. In it, the free agent talked about his nine NBA seasons in the past tense and said he never reached his peak, and fans took it as a farewell. Retirement talk followed within hours. The $85 million veteran answered on Wednesday with one short post on X. Utah waived Ball in early February, and the market has been open ever since. The post takes the retirement talk head on.

Lonzo Ball's Net Worth In 2026

Lonzo Ball is worth an estimated $35 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which says its figures come from public data and should be read as estimates. Most of that money traces back to two contracts. The Los Angeles Lakers picked Ball in the 2017 draft after one season at UCLA, and a four-year, $33 million deal followed that July. Chicago handed Ball a four-year, $85 million contract in August 2021, worth about $21 million a year.

The shoe business did not last. Ball owned 51 percent of Big Baller Brand, the family apparel company, even though Ball was not a founder. Its first shoe launched at $495 in 2017 and drew criticism over price and quality. Ball gave up on the venture in 2019.

Property fills in more of the picture. Ball paid $5.2 million for a Chino Hills mansion in 2017 and spent $7.3 million on a renovated home in Sherman Oaks in April 2022. After the trade to New Orleans, a Los Angeles warehouse also sold for $4.365 million. The building had cost Ball's LLC $3.5 million two years earlier.

Lonzo Ball's Career Earnings And NBA Salary Breakdown

Celebrity Net Worth puts Ball's career earnings at $112.9 million. The season-by-season list shows how the paychecks grew.

Ball opened at $6.3 million with the Lakers in 2017-18. New Orleans paid $8.2 million for the part of 2019 after the trade. The Bulls contract lifted annual pay past $18 million from 2021-22 onward and peaked at $21.4 million in 2024-25. The list stops there. Cleveland then acquired Ball on an expiring $10 million contract, and that season is not on it.

What's Going On With Lonzo Ball?

A podcast appearance set off the noise. Underdog NBA shared the clip, and it spread fast. Ball said on the show that basketball gave him the life he has, that he gave the sport everything, and that nine years in the league left him grateful. Ball also said he never reached his peak, yet felt that living out a childhood dream was enough. Read together, the words sounded like a goodbye.

On Wednesday, a post on X read "I retired? News to me" and added that Ball is still waiting on a call. Ball is an unrestricted free agent. The Jazz acquired Ball from Cleveland in a salary-dump trade and waived Ball in early February. The market has been open since.

The Cleveland stretch was rough. The Cavaliers landed Ball from Chicago last summer in exchange for Isaac Okoro, hoping to replace Ty Jerome, a Sixth Man of the Year finalist who left in free agency.