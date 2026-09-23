Luka Doncic has made his message to Los Angeles Lakers fans clear: he wants championships in purple and gold. A message shared by @LukaUpdates on September 23, 2026, quotes the star guard saying he is ready to fully embrace life as a Laker and chase more titles with the team. The timing matters, with Lakers media day and training camp approaching and the franchise entering its first season without LeBron James.

The message attributed to Doncic reads: “I'm a Laker now. I'm not sure that I ever could have imagined being here and wearing the purple and gold. It's a wonderful surprise and it feels amazing and now I desperately want what all Lakers want: To win it all. I won't rest until we win more championships.” The post was shared by @LukaUpdates and picked up by Lakers-focused social accounts.

Luka Doncic Makes Championship Ambitions Clear With Lakers Message

Doncic also said: “I used to let my game do most of the talking, but I want Lakers fans to know that I am ready, excited, and eager to deliver. So ready.” He added that Los Angeles is a city used to winning and said he was honored to write his own championship chapters with the franchise.

The message comes after a major change in Los Angeles. LeBron James informed the Lakers in June that he would play elsewhere during the 2026-27 season. The NBA's official season preview now lists James among the Lakers' departures and describes the coming campaign as the start of the Luka era.

Doncic already has a long-term deal with Los Angeles. The Lakers signed him to a three-year, $165 million extension in August 2025, with a player option for 2028. That contract came only months after the team acquired him from Dallas in one of the NBA's biggest trades.

Luka Doncic Enters New Lakers Chapter After Record-Setting Season

The next part of Doncic's Lakers story begins after a strong 2025-26 regular season. He averaged 33.5 points and 8.3 assists across 64 games and finished as the NBA's scoring leader. The Lakers went 53-29 before losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

Now, Doncic heads into his second full season in Los Angeles with a different team around him. The Lakers added players including Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Kevon Looney and Matisse Thybulle during the offseason. Training camp is the next major step before the 2026-27 season begins.

The message matters because it puts Doncic's own words around the biggest change in Los Angeles. He is no longer sharing the spotlight with LeBron James. He is entering a season built around him, while his stated goal remains the same one Lakers fans have chased for years: another championship.