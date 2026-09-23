Lonzo Ball has been one of the more interesting point guards in the NBA since arriving in the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The former UCLA star played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers. But his career was hampered by chronic knee injuries.

Ball was waived by the Utah Jazz in February 2026 and became a free agent, still optimistic about another shot in the NBA. However, amidst this, his probable retirement buzz made the headlines. But Ball directly addressed the speculation on X on September 23 and cleared the air.

Lonzo Ball clarifies retirement rumors and NBA future

Lonzo Ball has denied reports that he has retired from the NBA. The 28-year-old guard addressed the speculation on X on Wednesday, September 23. This happened after comments from his recent appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast were seen as a possible retirement announcement. Ball dismissed the reports out of hand, saying retirement was news to him.

“I retired? News to me lol cuz I'm still waiting for a call… NBA season long,” Ball wrote on X.

In addition, he recently discussed with Gilbert Arenas on the Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball about the injuries that have plagued his NBA career over his nine years in the league. Some interpreted his comments about giving everything he had to basketball and being grateful for the chance to make it to the league as a retirement statement. Ball also admitted that he never felt like he reached his full potential, while emphasizing how much it meant to him growing up to play in the NBA.

Lonzo Ball's NBA career was shaped by talent and injuries

Lonzo Ball was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 Draft and has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers. His career has been blighted by major knee injuries, with multiple surgeries seeing him miss the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns. Ball was dealt to Utah by Cleveland in February 2026 and then waived by the Jazz, leaving him as a free agent still seeking an opportunity back in the NBA.

Prior to knee issues ruining his arc, Ball had evolved into an all-around two-way guard whose value transcended scoring. His passing, rebounding, defense, and ability to space the floor made him a great fit alongside high-usage teammates, and his improved three-point shot was a hallmark of his development in Chicago. He was coming off a promising 2021-22 season that was ended by a knee injury. His career was ultimately a story of flashes of brilliance on the court and injuries that stunted his development.