Ryan Nembhard's NBA journey has taken another turn, and the Denver Nuggets could now be waiting at the next stop. The 23-year-old guard was traded to Charlotte on Tuesday, but the Hornets are expected to waive him. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Nembhard could have multiple teams interested in a two-way contract if Charlotte releases him, with Denver among the main suitors. That puts Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in the picture after Nembhard impressed against Denver during his rookie season.

Ryan Nembhard Emerges As A Nuggets Two-Way Target

The opening came after Atlanta sent Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash to Charlotte for Dorian Finney-Smith. The deal was announced Tuesday, and NBA.com reported that Charlotte is expected to waive Nembhard. If he clears waivers, he can explore his next NBA opportunity.

Stein reported that several teams could show interest in Nembhard for a two-way deal, with Denver among the leading names. The Nuggets already have three two-way players, Cam Whitmore, Bryce Hopkins and KJ Simpson, so adding Nembhard would require another roster move.

Denver has a clear reason to look at him. Nembhard averaged 6.6 points and 5.3 assists in 60 games for Dallas last season, including 27 starts. His passing could give the Nuggets another young guard to develop around their established backcourt.

Nikola Jokic Already Saw Ryan Nembhard's Potential

Nembhard gave Denver a close look at what he can do on December 1, 2025. He scored a career-high 28 points and added 10 assists as Dallas beat the Nuggets 131-121 at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic noticed the rookie's performance that night.

“It seemed like he didn't miss,” Jokic said of Nembhard. “He was really good. He was getting people involved. … He was one of their best players tonight.” Months later, that performance looks more interesting as Denver considers whether the young guard could fit into its plans.

Nembhard also finished his rookie season with 23 assists against Chicago, setting a Mavericks rookie record in a regulation game. Dallas had earlier turned his two-way deal into a standard contract, showing how quickly his role grew during his first NBA season.