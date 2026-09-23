Patrick Beverley sees the move differently. After Leonard agreed to a two-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, Beverley posted on Instagram, repeatedly calling his former Clippers teammate “cold” and giving him a “Real Ninja award.” The timing adds another layer. Leonard's return to Toronto comes after the NBA punished the Clippers over salary-cap violations tied to off-court income opportunities involving him. Los Angeles was fined $30 million and lost five first-round picks, while Leonard was fined $700,000.

Patrick Beverley's “Cold” Reaction To Kawhi Leonard's $115M Raptors Deal

Beverley did not directly accuse Leonard of using the Clippers situation to his advantage. Instead, his Instagram post mixed old frustration, jokes and praise while reacting to Leonard landing another huge contract in Toronto. “Yeah man, he cold,” Beverley said. “Yeah, K (Kawhi Leonard), you cold.”

He then brought up his own Clippers history, saying, “I'm hurt. I come back to you buckets. Y'all traded everybody away. I come back average 30. Hit game winners. Get to the playoffs. Got Michael Jordan statistics. Took a 10 to Western Conference finals.”

The ending of Beverley's message tied everything together. “Let me get out of the country real quick. Signed a two-year one-fifth. He cold. Hey K, you cold. You cold man. For real man. Real Ninja award. Belongs to you man.” His words set up the deeper history between the two former Clippers teammates.

Patrick Beverley's Clippers History Adds More To The Kawhi Leonard Story

There is more behind Beverley's reaction than one Instagram post. He spent several seasons with the Clippers and was on the team that reached the Western Conference finals for the first time. Los Angeles traded him to Memphis in August 2021, after that playoff run.

Beverley has also spoken about his contract talks with Los Angeles and Leonard's involvement. “I left the meeting,” Beverley said, before recalling the offer rising to $6 million to $8 million. “Why do you need to call Kawhi for anything when I've been here the longest?”

That history helps explain the tone behind Beverley's latest message. Leonard is now back in Toronto on a deal worth up to $115 million, while the Clippers are dealing with five lost first-round picks and a $30 million fine.