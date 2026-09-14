Kara Lawson heard plenty of criticism during Team USA's World Cup run, but the coach had the final say in Berlin. The Americans fell 14 points behind France before turning the game around and winning 97-79 on September 13. After the comeback, WNBA reporter Natalie Esquire called for more respect for Lawson on X. “Put some respect on Kara Lawson. Some of y'all were talking reckless,” Esquire wrote after the United States secured its fifth straight World Cup title.

Kara Lawson Gets Support After Team USA's World Cup Comeback

Lawson faced questions throughout the tournament, with some analysts unhappy about her lineup choices and rotations. The criticism grew around her decision to lean on experienced players while younger stars such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese came off the bench. Jon Root even predicted France would beat the U.S. in the final.

The final started in a way that seemed to give those critics more reason to speak. France raced ahead behind strong shooting and held a 14-point lead. Team USA slowly fought back before halftime, with Clark hitting a three-pointer late in the second quarter to cut France's lead to 45-43.

That was the turning point. Team USA took control after halftime, outscoring France 30-12 in the third quarter before finishing with a 97-79 win. The result gave Lawson her first FIBA World Cup title as head coach and pushed the United States to 12 World Cup championships overall.

Kara Lawson's Trust In Veterans Pays Off Against France

The comeback also showed why Lawson trusted her experienced players in the biggest moments. Breanna Stewart led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackie Young scored 18. Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper also reached double figures as the U.S. took control late.

Clark finished with 12 points in limited minutes, while Young added five assists and five rebounds. The U.S. also had key contributions from its bench as the game changed. France had no answer after halftime, turning a close contest into an 18-point American victory.

Lawson now has another major title on her coaching record. FIBA says she previously led the USA 3x3 team to Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and won the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup as head coach. She will remain in charge of Team USA through 2028.

For a coach who spent much of the tournament facing questions, the ending could hardly have been clearer. Lawson's team went from a 14-point hole to a 97-79 victory, giving the United States another gold medal and leaving the coach with a strong answer to the criticism that followed her throughout Berlin.

