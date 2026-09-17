Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese just showed what they can do together for Team USA, and that has already led to a big WNBA question. Could the two rivals eventually become teammates? Rachel DeMita addressed that idea on her Courtside Club podcast, but she does not expect it to happen anytime soon. The discussion came after Clark and Reese built strong chemistry during the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, where Team USA won gold by beating France 97-79.

Rachel DeMita Addresses Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Joining Indiana Fever

The idea came from a fan who asked DeMita about a possible Indiana Fever trade involving Aliyah Boston and Angel Reese. DeMita admitted the scenario was exciting, but said she could see Clark and Reese playing together later in their careers rather than anytime soon. Her comments came from the Courtside Club.

DeMita also explained why the idea is tempting after watching them play for Team USA. She said there was “something special” about their chemistry and pointed to how well they seemed to read each other on the court. Clark finished the World Cup with 32 assists, and seven went to Reese, according to the report.

That chemistry does not take away from Clark's partnership with Boston. In June, the Fever stars made WNBA history when both recorded 30-point double-doubles in the same game. Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Clark finished with 32 points and 10 assists against Chicago.

Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Put WNBA Rivalry Aside For Team USA

The World Cup gave Clark and Reese a chance to share the court after years of being placed on opposite sides of the biggest college and WNBA storylines. Reese said they could rely on each other, while Clark later made her own feelings clear after the final.

After Team USA beat France, a reporter asked Clark if she and Reese were friends now. Clark replied, “We've always been friends. Don't try to do that.” She then walked away before returning and repeating, “Don't do that.” The exchange came moments after the Americans secured their fifth straight World Cup title.

For now, the dream partnership will stay a Team USA story. Reese is with the Atlanta Dream after joining them from Chicago in April, while Clark remains with Indiana. Their World Cup chemistry has created the hypothetical, but DeMita's comments make clear that an actual Fever-Reese move is not expected soon.