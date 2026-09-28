Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine became the unexpected focus of Sacramento Kings Media Day after several media members were caught speaking about them while microphones were still live. The conversation happened on September 28, 2026, during the Kings' event at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The reporters were heard talking about Simmons' looks and calling him “cringe” while also saying he was “hella fine.” The conversation then moved to LaVine, with one voice calling him “cute” before criticizing his personality. A clip of the exchange was later shared widely on X.

Sacramento Kings Reporters' Hot Mic Comments About Ben Simmons And Zach LaVine

The conversation was picked up during the Kings' live Media Day coverage. One reporter reportedly said, “Ben Simmons is cringe, cringe,” before another added that he was “so lucky that he's fine.” The discussion also included comments about Simmons' skin, tattoos and appearance.

The comments then turned toward Zach LaVine. One voice said, “Zach LaVine is cute,” but another followed by saying his personality “annoys me” and that he “seems like a prick.” The original viral post from BrickCenter shared the exchange on September 28.

The clip gained attention because the speakers appeared unaware that the microphones were still picking up their conversation. Awful Announcing also reported that the media members were discussing the players while waiting around during the event. Their identities have not been confirmed by major reports.

Ben Simmons And Zach LaVine Were Both At Kings Media Day

The timing made the clip even more notable because both players were part of the Kings' Media Day. Simmons is beginning his NBA return with Sacramento after spending the previous season away from the league, while LaVine remains an important part of the team's roster.

KCRA 3 confirmed that the Kings held Media Day at Golden 1 Center on September 28, with Simmons among the team's new additions. NBA.com also listed Sacramento's Media Day for that afternoon. Simmons spoke about returning to basketball and said he feels ready to compete again.

The incident has since become a media story rather than a basketball story. There has been no confirmed statement from the Kings, KCRA 3, Simmons or LaVine about the leaked conversation. For now, the biggest question is what, if anything, the outlets involved will say about the hot-mic incident.