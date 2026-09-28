Victor Wembanyama has not shaken the sting of the NBA Finals. On Monday's media day in San Antonio, his candid revelation clarified that he is not moving on from the heartbreak. The 7-foot-4 star shared that the loss to the Knicks has cost him sleep, and hard emotions came with it.

San Antonio won 62 games in 2025-26 and beat Oklahoma City for the West title, then lost the Finals to New York in five games. Now the Spurs are back together, and a summer of shared workouts in Houston and France has changed how the loss feels.

Why Victor Wembanyama Still Feels The Spurs' Finals Loss To The Knicks

Victor Wembanyama opened up on Monday, when the Spurs gathered for media day ahead of the 2026-27 season. Speaking about the Finals, the French superstar did not polish the answer. Sleep was sometimes hard to find, Wembanyama said, and the emotions were "haunting sometimes."

Running from it was never the plan. There comes a point when a player accepts the hurt, Wembanyama said, because "you have to feel all of it." He added, "We don't want to hide from anything."

The Spurs held home-court advantage and let it slip. In Game 4, the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, and Jalen Brunson led New York to the title in front of the San Antonio crowd.

The hurt has a use, too. Of the loss to New York, Wembanyama said, "I couldn't imagine a better motivation." The Spurs are a young team with feelings to sort through, and Wembanyama seems to know it.

How Victor Wembanyama And The Spurs Used The Offseason To Heal Together

The Spurs players gathered in Houston for workouts De'Aaron Fox put together, then in Paris on a trip Wembanyama organized. Some of the processing happens alone, Wembanyama said, but "it's better to do it as a team." Paris meant the most, and Wembanyama called it "really touching, very emotional for me."

Stephon Castle said the France stop gave players room to talk without coaches around. Harrison Barnes called the Finals loss "shared heartbreak." Barnes also joined Wembanyama for training with Provence Rugby in Aix-en-Provence. Wembanyama praised the team spirit there, the bonds between players, coaches, and fans. The sessions were hard, yet the club treated an outsider like part of the squad.

The roster has new help as well. Tobias Harris signed in free agency, and Wembanyama likes where the group stands: "We're very hopeful, very ambitious, and we're ready." Wembanyama said the pressure began last season, as San Antonio climbed the West, and being the hunted team now feels normal. "It feels like we're in our place." By Wembanyama's count, the road back to the Finals is 100 games or more, and the plan is to face it head-on.