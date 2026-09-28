Luka Doncic showed up to Lakers media day on Monday with a wide smile and a very big job. As former Lakers leader LeBron James is gone, the team now belongs to him. Doncic's comments reveal that he's not worried about pressure to lead the high-value franchise.

Camp opened in El Segundo with nine new players, a healed hamstring and plenty of questions. When asked about the bigger role, Doncic called it a challenge he likes.

Luka Doncic Says He Likes Challenges As Life Without LeBron James Begins For The Lakers

Luka Doncic was asked at the Lakers' practice facility how it feels to run the team without LeBron James. The 27-year-old star shared, "It feels great,” adding, "Obviously, it's a new challenge. I was in this position in my career a lot of times, so it's not new to me. But I feel great. I feel excited."

"It's like a new challenge. I like challenges," Doncic further shared.

James, 41, left for the Philadelphia 76ers. As the NBA's all-time leading scorer, he takes a huge talent and a steady voice with him. Still, his exit cleared cap space. Los Angeles used it to keep Austin Reaves and add center Walker Kessler.

James missed the first 14 games of last season with sciatica, and Doncic grabbed the offense right away. Even after James returned, Doncic won his second scoring title in three seasons at 33.5 points per game. Doncic played 64 games, and Reaves played 51. Both guards know the Lakers need them on the floor.

Doncic has not played in an NBA game since April 2 because of a Grade 2 strained left hamstring. The injury took away the last five regular-season games and the entire postseason. Doncic also skipped Slovenia's FIBA World Cup qualifiers to protect the recovery. "Right now, I'm feeling great," Doncic said. "I feel rested. Mentally I feel great, so I can't wait just to start."

Luka Doncic Builds Chemistry In Slovenia And Aims High With A Rebuilt Lakers Roster

Doncic organized a summer trip to Slovenia, and every veteran made the journey. The group golfed, bowled and rowed, and shared dinners between two pickup games. Doncic covered everyone's travel costs. Rookie Cameron Carr was the only absence, because of the NBA's mandatory rookie orientation.

Reaves said the trip got competitive fast. "We won the rowing. We won the golf. We won bowling," Reaves said. Doncic saw the golf score differently. "I beat him in golf two days ago so, he didn't say that, huh?" Doncic said.

"He's the best host that I've ever had," Kessler said. "It was an incredible trip." The center also got a preview of the offense. During a pickup game, Doncic threw a lob without seeming to look. "I don't think he was even looking at me. He just kind of threw it, and I was there," Kessler said.

The Lakers have won 17 championships. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal each delivered multiple titles by lifting the people around them. Now, Doncic is ready for the same job.