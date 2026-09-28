Brandon Ingram's potential trade to the Los Angeles Clippers is on the rocks as the new NBA season approaches. Ingram underwent surgery on his right heel after injuring it in Toronto's playoff series against Cleveland. But the Clippers later said doctors found a partially torn Achilles tendon in the process.

The injury will keep Ingram out for the start of the 2026-27 season. The setback comes at a tough time for the Clippers, who were counting on Ingram to be a key piece of their new-look team. His absence will now present another challenge for the team as they get ready for the season.

Exploring Brandon Ingram injury update and uncertain return for the Clippers star

Brandon Ingram will miss the beginning of the 2026-27 NBA season as he recovers from surgery to fix his right heel and a partially torn Achilles tendon. Clippers interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said the injury was discovered during May surgery. Ingram also missed the last two games of Toronto's first-round playoff series against Cleveland with the heel injury. The Clippers have not set a return date yet and will continue to evaluate his progress before determining when he can play again.

"He won't be ready for the start of the season, and we'll reevaluate when we get there,” Redden said.

It's a blow for Ingram, who was traded to the Clippers by the Toronto Raptors earlier this month. He came to Los Angeles in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, with guard Gradey Dick. Ingram was supposed to be a big scoring option and an important piece for the Clippers. Now the team has to start the season without him, and he will focus on getting back to 100 percent healthy and back to the game.

Ingram's absence could also impact how the Clippers use their other players early in the season. Last year he was a big-time scorer for Toronto and was supposed to be another creative option for Los Angeles. Darius Garland is one of the guys who could really play with Ingram once he comes back. The Clippers are also without Bradley Beal, who is sidelined with right knee inflammation and left hip surgery. This poses a few early challenges for the team.

Brandon Ingram's rise as a star scorer in the NBA

Brandon Ingram has made a name for himself in the NBA since being selected second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. After three seasons in Los Angeles, he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans and became one of the team's top offensive players. He exploded in 2019-20, making his first All-Star team and winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award. Ingram would go on to be one of the top scorers and playmakers in New Orleans before heading to Toronto.

He kept showing why he's been coveted as a big-time offensive player in Toronto. He had a good year with the Raptors and was an All-Star for the 2nd time in 2025-26. His average was exceptional, showing he could score and facilitate. The Clippers acquired him in the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, and he's an important part of their new-look roster. However, now his future looks uncertain.