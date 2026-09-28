LeBron James had already pictured the final chapter of his NBA career in New York. Madison Square Garden was where he wanted to finish, but the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA championship changed that dream. At Philadelphia 76ers Media Day on September 28, James finally explained how a title that had nothing to do with him changed his free-agency plans. Speaking to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James admitted that he had “visions” of playing at Madison Square Garden and ending his career there. He called it “one of the best places I've ever played” and said he considered it the No. 1 arena in the world for a basketball player. Then the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James' Knicks Dream Ended After New York Won The NBA Championship

The moment came on June 13, when the Knicks beat the Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson scored 45 points as New York won its first championship since 1973. For James, that result changed how he viewed a possible move to New York.

James told ESPN, “I had visions of playing in [Madison Square] Garden and finishing my career in the Garden. One of the best places I've ever played. I think it's the No. 1 arena in the world, as far as for a basketball player. But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, ‘Hey, I can't.' I couldn't do it.”

The reason was not a lack of respect for the Knicks. James said he expected major backlash if he joined the newly crowned champions. He also praised the team and Brunson, saying, “An unbelievable team, unbelievable players. Shout out Jalen Brunson. I love that guy, he's unbelievable.”

LeBron James Chose The 76ers For His Next NBA Chapter

James' free-agency story then took a different turn. Instead of ending his career in New York, the 41-year-old signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and is preparing for his record 24th NBA season. The move gives him another chance to chase a fifth championship late in his career.

Philadelphia also offered a strong basketball reason for the decision. The 76ers have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while Jaylen Brown was added during the offseason. James now enters a new team, new city and new chapter after walking away from the Lakers following eight seasons.

What makes the story stand out is how close James appeared to a completely different ending. He wanted Madison Square Garden, but New York's historic championship changed the picture before he could make that dream real. Now, the same player who imagined finishing in New York will begin his next chapter in Philadelphia.