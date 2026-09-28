One of the biggest NBA storylines of the 2026 offseason was LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. James, who played his last eight seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, has agreed to take his career forward in Philadelphia on a two-year deal. The move came as he considered his future after the 2025-26 season.

James took the Sixers because he still had the desire to compete for another championship and thought he could help the team get there. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound wing joined Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, where the Sixers also acquired Jaylen Brown. The move gives the Sixers an entirely new look for 2026-27.

How could LeBron James change the 76ers' game and championship push?

With LeBron James in Philadelphia, the 76ers' style of play would look very different. James adds another experienced scorer and playmaker to a team that already features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown. His ball skills, ability to find open teammates, and control the game when needed can take pressure off the other stars. His floor reading could also give Philadelphia more options on offense throughout the season.

James could be especially valuable with Embiid. They can also combine on pick-and-rolls, with James giving Embiid opportunities around the rim. The fact that he doesn't have to face double teams every time out is also a bonus for Embiid. Meanwhile, James can open up more space for Maxey and Brown to attack when the defense is on him. The combo gives Philly a few guys who can create their own shot, but also get their teammates involved.

James' experience could be another big change. He's been in a lot of high-pressure playoff games and knows what it takes to get ready for a long playoff run. That experience might help the younger players around him get through tough moments. But chemistry will take some time to build, especially with a few big pieces joining the same lineup. How James, Embiid, Maxey and Brown share the workload could be a big factor in Philadelphia's new season.

LeBron James' legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James spent eight seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers after joining the team in 2018. His biggest success was in 2020, when he guided the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship and was named Finals MVP. That title came in the NBA bubble season, and it gave the franchise its first championship in a decade. In LA, James was one of their key players and helped them win the first-ever In-Season Tournament in 2023.

James was also a huge reason for the Lakers' success, with his individual accomplishments and records. He retired as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and earned All-Star and All-NBA awards. He helped guide the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 and kept playing well into the later stages of his career. James' eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles franchise came to an end in 2026, leaving the star as one of the recent pillars of the franchise's history.