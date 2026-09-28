LeBron James was once close to walking away from basketball, but the love for the game pulled him back. Now, at 41, he is preparing for another NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers and trying to make another championship run. During Media Day, James explained why he still feels he can impact the game in every way, saying, “The luxury of my game is that I can do everything. Literally, I can do everything.”

LeBron James Explains His Role With The Philadelphia 76ers

James made his first public appearance as a 76er on September 28 at the team's Media Day in Camden, New Jersey. Wearing the No. 23 Philadelphia jersey, he spoke about his role, his decision to join the team and his approach to Year 24. The NBA confirmed the event.

When asked what he can bring to Philadelphia, James did not limit himself to one part of the game. “Whatever the team needs for me to do,” he said. He then delivered the line behind this story: “I think the luxury of my game is I can do everything. Literally, I can do everything.”

That versatility matters because James is joining a team with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia added James after he chose the Sixers on July 24, following weeks of thought about his future. The deal is worth two years and $8 million, with a player option.

LeBron James Chose Another NBA Title Chase In Philadelphia

There was a time this summer when James was unsure if he would play again. After his Lakers season ended, he considered retirement before deciding that he still had more to give. He said his decision was about basketball, not money, and another championship remains central to his plans.

James enters Philadelphia after eight seasons with the Lakers and four NBA championships across his career. Last season, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists. The 76ers are also trying to end a championship drought that has lasted since 1983.

Now, the attention turns to what James can bring when games begin. His words at Media Day captured why this move matters: he can score, pass, rebound and defend while taking on different roles. For a player entering Year 24, that range remains at the heart of his game.