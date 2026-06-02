Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Adelman passed away at 79. The former NBA coach led the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals appearances across a coaching career that stretched more than two decades. He died on Monday, though the cause of death has not been made public. Across the basketball world, Adelman earned deep respect for the way he approached offense, developed players and put together teams that could genuinely compete year after year. By the time he stepped away from coaching, few people in the sport questioned where he stood among the game's all-time great coaches.

Rick Adelman's Coaching Career

Born on June 16, 1946, Adelman carved out a solid playing career before discovering that the sideline was where he truly belonged.

He got his first shot at NBA head coaching with the Portland Trail Blazers, taking charge during the 1988-89 season. It did not take long for him to turn Portland into a genuine contender. The Blazers reached the NBA Finals in both 1990 and 1992, and while a championship stayed out of reach, those teams left a real mark on the league with their up-tempo, attacking style of play. Through all six of his full seasons in Portland, the Blazers never missed the playoffs.

From there, Adelman moved through several stops around the NBA, taking his coaching philosophy to the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Sacramento stands out as a particular high point. Those Kings teams from the early 2000s were some of the most watchable basketball the league had seen in years, and in 2002 they pushed all the way to the Western Conference Finals, finishing just one win short of an NBA Finals berth.

Rick Adelman's Biggest Accomplishments

When Adelman finally stepped back from coaching, he had crossed 1,000 regular-season wins, a milestone only a small group of coaches in league history have ever reached. His final record across 23 NBA seasons read 1,042 wins and 749 losses. The list of coaches who have won more games is a short one.

In 2021, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame formally recognised what the basketball community had known for years, inducting Adelman among the sport's greats.

Adelman was best known for the style of basketball his teams played. From the Portland Trail Blazers teams that reached the NBA Finals to the Sacramento Kings sides led by Chris Webber, his teams were known for sharing the ball, playing selflessly and putting the team first. Many players credited Adelman with creating an environment that helped them succeed while always focusing on the bigger picture.

A Lasting Legacy In The NBA

A championship ring never came, but few coaches shaped the NBA the way Adelman did over his career. He rebuilt franchises, developed stars across many generations and never stopped earning the love and respect of the players and coaches around him. The Hall of Fame induction in 2021 gave that legacy an official stamp, though his reputation had been secure long before that night.