The wait is almost over, and the 2026 NBA Finals already feels special. The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will meet for the championship starting June 3, bringing together two teams that took very different paths to get here. It is a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, which San Antonio won, and also a rematch of the 2025 NBA Cup final, which New York claimed. With Jalen Brunson leading the Knicks and Victor Wembanyama starring for the Spurs, this series has all the ingredients of a memorable Finals.

NBA Finals 2026 Brings Together Two Of The Hottest Teams In Basketball

The Knicks roll into the Finals as, like, one of the most in-form teams in the whole league. Under first-year head coach Mike Brown, New York wrapped up the regular season at 53-29 which is their best mark since 2012-13. Still, the loudest signal came in the playoffs, where they beat the Atlanta Hawks, then went ahead and swept the Philadelphia 76ers, after that they swept the Cleveland Cavaliers too.

What makes New York's run even more impressive is how dominant they have looked. The Knicks arrive in the Finals on an 11-game winning streak and recorded the highest point differential ever by a team entering the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson continued to lead the way, while Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges helped create one of the league's most balanced lineups.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have been building toward this moment ever since they drafted Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in 2023. San Antonio finished with a 62-20 record under head coach Mitch Johnson and turned into one of the NBA's most exciting young teams. Their playoff journey included series wins over Portland, Minnesota and defending champion Oklahoma City. That Game 7 victory over the Thunder showed just how far this young group has come and set up a fascinating Finals showdown.

Victor Wembanyama And Jalen Brunson Headline A Finals Packed With Storylines

At first glance, this series looks like a battle between experience and youth. The Knicks are trying to end a 53-year championship drought and reach the top of the basketball world for the first time since 1973. The Spurs, on the other hand, are back in the Finals for the first time since 2014 with one of the youngest rosters ever to reach this stage.

The spotlight will naturally fall on the stars. Brunson has been the engine behind New York's rise since arriving in 2022, while Wembanyama has quickly become one of the league's biggest attractions. The Spurs star averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks during the regular season while winning Defensive Player of the Year and earning All-NBA First Team honors.

There are other unique details as well. This is the first time the finalists from the NBA Cup have also reached the NBA Finals in the same season. It also continues the NBA's streak of producing a different champion every year since 2019. Add in the return of the Larry O'Brien Trophy logo at center court and a rematch nearly three decades in the making, and the stage feels even bigger.

When the series begins on June 3, it will not just be about another championship. It will be about history, redemption and the next chapter for two proud franchises. The Knicks want to finish a journey decades in the making, while the Spurs believe they have found their next dynasty leader in Victor Wembanyama. Which story ends with a championship celebration is the question every basketball fan is waiting to see answered.