The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to explore ways to strengthen the roster around Luka Doncic this offseason, particularly after questions emerged about the team's defence and overall depth. While much of the NBA trade speculation has focused on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, one proposed deal could help the Lakers address a different need.

According to a trade scenario put forward by Sports Illustrated, Los Angeles could land New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby as part of a four-team blockbuster involving the Bucks, Knicks and Kings. The move would give the Lakers a proven two-way player who could help improve the team's defence and provide long-term support around Doncic.

Lakers Linked With OG Anunoby In Proposed NBA Trade

The centrepiece of the proposed deal is Antetokounmpo potentially joining the Knicks. To make that happen, multiple teams would be required to move significant pieces.

Under the suggested framework, Milwaukee would receive Zach LaVine from Sacramento, Maxi Kleber from Los Angeles, the Knicks' 2026, 2028 and 2032 first-round picks, and the Lakers' 2026 first-round selection. New York would secure Antetokounmpo, while Sacramento would add Rui Hachimura and Josh Hart. Los Angeles, however, would quietly strengthen a different area of need. The Lakers would receive Anunoby from New York along with Doug McDermott from Sacramento.

With discussions around blockbuster trades often centred on superstar names, Sperlazza argued that the Lakers may benefit more from adding a reliable two-way contributor than chasing another headline-grabbing acquisition. “The Lakers don't need another big swing; simply adding a versatile two-way player like OG might be just what they need to challenge the top of the Western Conference,” Sperlazza wrote. “Anunoby can immediately slot in and provide some switchability on defense while making sure they don't miss Rui Hachimura's shooting on the other end.”

Anunoby, 28, signed a five-year, $212.5 million contract with the Knicks in 2024 and remains under team control for several more seasons. That long-term security could be especially valuable for a Lakers team preparing for life beyond LeBron James. With an eye on the future core around Doncic and Austin Reaves, Sperlazza believes Anunoby's fit extends beyond a single season. “OG is also under contract for three more seasons and could prove to be a great long-term piece next to Doncic and [Austin] Reaves once LeBron has moved on,” Sperlazza added.

What Anunoby Could Mean For The Lakers

Anunoby is not known for putting up huge scoring numbers, but he is widely regarded as one of the NBA's top defenders. The 6-foot-7 forward can guard multiple positions and brings valuable playoff experience. For the Lakers, adding a player like him could help balance the roster around Luka Doncic. The bigger question is whether the Knicks would be willing to part with him unless they have a chance to land a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo. If that happens, Los Angeles could emerge as one of the biggest winners of the deal.