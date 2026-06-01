Stephen Curry is one of the biggest names in basketball, but his wife Ayesha has never really been content to just sit in that shadow. She has built her own career across business, food and television that stands completely on its own. Together they make up one of the most recognizable couples in sports and entertainment and both have done well enough that the question of who is actually worth more in 2026 is a genuinely interesting one.

Stephen Curry's Net Worth In 2026

Curry has been with the Golden State Warriors since being drafted in 2009 and has spent that time becoming one of the most decorated players in the history of the game. The contracts have matched that status, with extensions worth hundreds of millions of dollars making him one of the highest-paid players the league has ever seen.

Off the court, his endorsement portfolio is just as impressive. The Under Armour partnership is probably the most well-known, with the brand going as far as launching the Curry Brand around him specifically. He has also worked with Chase, Rakuten, CarMax and Infiniti over the years, and through his company Thirty Ink has expanded into media, production and investments. All of it combined has made him one of the wealthiest and most marketable athletes in the world.

th his NBA earnings, sponsorship deals and business ventures, those projects have helped him become one of the wealthiest and most marketable athletes in the world.

Ayesha Curry's Net Worth In 2026

Ayesha Curry's estimated net worth comes in at around $50 million, according to celebrity wealth trackers. Most people came to know her through Stephen, but Ayesha has spent years building something that has nothing to do with basketball. She is a bestselling cookbook author, restaurateur, entrepreneur and television personality with a strong and genuine presence in the food and lifestyle space. She has launched businesses, fronted television projects and partnered with major brands entirely on her own terms.

How Long Have Stephen And Ayesha Curry Been Together?

Their story goes back further than most people realize. The two first met as teenagers at a church youth group in North Carolina. They eventually found their way back to each other, started dating and got married on July 30, 2011. Since then they have become one of the most-loved couples in the NBA. Four children, two thriving careers and a family life that somehow holds together despite the demands on both of them.

Who Is Richer Between Stephen And Ayesha Curry?

Stephen is considerably wealthier, based on publicly available estimates. A net worth of around $240 million puts him well ahead of Ayesha's estimated $50 million, with his NBA salary, endorsements and business ventures making up most of that difference.

The finances only tell part of the story. Stephen is known to be the greatest shooter in NBA history, with four championships, two MVP awards and a long list of All-Star appearances to his name. Ayesha has built a career that spans cookbooks, food ventures, television and lifestyle businesses that has earned its own respect. From a church youth group in North Carolina to one of the most recognizable couples in sport and entertainment, they have come a long way together.