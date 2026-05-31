San Antonio beat Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, and within hours of the final buzzer the celebrations were moving to social media. Recee Fox, wife of Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox, posted an Instagram story showing her game day outfit ahead of the deciding match: a white long-sleeve top with the number 4 on the chest, grey jeans, and a caption that read simply "¡GSG!" She was not in Oklahoma City for the game, staying home with the couple's children, but the post left no doubt about where her energy was.

The number on the shirt is not a coincidence. When De'Aaron Fox joined the Spurs in January 2025 following a trade from the Sacramento Kings, he chose number 4 as a tribute to Recee, who wore that number during her college basketball career at Texas Tech.

Who Is Recee Fox?

Born Recee Adrianna Caldwell, she grew up in Texas and played college basketball at UCLA, Texas Tech and Cal-Berkeley. She was part of the USA Basketball U-16 and U-18 national teams and won gold twice at the FIBA World Championships. After her playing career ended she moved into front office work, holding positions with the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards. It was during the 2018 NBA Summer League, while interning for player development with the Wizards, that she first crossed paths with De'Aaron Fox outside a hotel in Las Vegas.

She later said Fox walked straight past her without recognising her, which surprised her given their shared Texas basketball background. She sent him a DM, they met in the hotel lobby and talked for four hours, and their first date ended on a basketball court where she accidentally elbowed him in the face. They married in August 2022 and welcomed their son in February 2023.

What Comes Next For The Family

The Spurs will face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, the franchise's first trip to the championship series in years. De'Aaron Fox missed the Western Conference Finals with a right ankle injury and his availability for the Finals is being monitored closely by the Spurs medical staff. Coach Mitch Johnson has said he is hopeful Fox can return in some capacity. Whether he plays or watches from the bench, Recee will be in the building, almost certainly in a number 4 shirt.