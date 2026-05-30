Giannis Antetokounmpo unexpectedly became part of the Champions League Final conversation, but not because of an official NBA update. A parody account, BrickCenter, shared an edited image showing the Milwaukee Bucks star with a fake broadcast graphic suggesting he had joined the Boston Celtics. The post quickly spread because fans are already closely following rumors about Antetokounmpo's future. The image was only a joke and not a real announcement, but it added more attention to ongoing questions about whether the two-time MVP will remain in Milwaukee. As the NBA Draft gets closer, the Bucks are expected to get more clarity about their future plans. While no trade has happened, several reports have linked Antetokounmpo to different teams, making every rumor around him a major talking point.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Continue After Viral Celtics Joke

The viral image from BrickCenter played into the growing discussion around Antetokounmpo's next move. Fans reacted by joking about the fake Celtics graphic, while others started debating which teams could realistically pursue the Bucks superstar. However, Milwaukee's leadership has made it clear that communication with Giannis remains important.

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam recently explained that both sides understand the importance of the decision. “We never had any problem communicating directly with Giannis at all and always knew where he stood,” Haslam said. “And I think he always knew where we stood. We've had those kinds of conversations since the season was over.”

Miami Heat Linked To Giannis Antetokounmpo Amid Future Questions

While the Celtics joke grabbed online attention, other teams have also been discussed as possible destinations. According to NBA on NBC's Grant Liffmann, Miami has been mentioned as a team connected to Antetokounmpo. “Giannis, yes, from everything that we have heard, Giannis wants to be in Miami. Miami wants Giannis. That's all great. Does Milwaukee think they have the best package? That's all that matters,” Liffmann said.

The Heat could build a possible offer with draft assets and young players if Milwaukee ever decides to move forward with a trade. Names like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson, and Kel'el Ware have been discussed as possible pieces. For now, Antetokounmpo remains a Milwaukee Bucks player, and no final decision has been made. The viral joke may not have revealed his next team, but it showed how much attention surrounds every update about the NBA superstar's future.