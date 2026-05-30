Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from another NBA Finals appearance. Yet even as the reigning back-to-back MVP continues to dominate, criticism around his ability to draw fouls has not gone away. Some fans and analysts continue to question how much of his success comes from free throws. That discussion picked up again during the Thunder's Western Conference Finals series against the San Antonio Spurs.

With Game 7 approaching, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green stepped in and offered a strong defense of Gilgeous-Alexander during a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show.” Green argued that many people are oversimplifying what makes the Thunder star special. His comments quickly gained attention across the basketball world and shifted the conversation toward the skill required to consistently perform at an MVP level.

Draymond Green Says Shai Gilgeous Alexander's Greatness Goes Beyond Free Throws

Green did not hold back while discussing the criticism aimed at Gilgeous-Alexander. He said reaching the top of the league naturally brings more attention and more scrutiny from fans and media alike.

“Shai, you've reached a new level of greatness my man. You got sports media coming out and talking about what they don't like about your greatness, as if SGA is running up and down the court with the whistle in his mouth calling a foul for himself,” Green said.

He continued, “Y'all think the NBA is that easy to where this guy just flops and goes to the free throw line and he becomes the back-to-back MVP? We really gonna dumb the NBA down to that?” Green also compared Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to draw contact to players such as James Harden, saying many of the fouls called against defenders are legitimate.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander Continues Producing Elite Numbers For Thunder

The debate around free throws has followed Gilgeous-Alexander for years, but his overall production tells a much larger story. The Thunder star has remained one of the league's most efficient scorers regardless of how defenses try to stop him.

Against San Antonio, he has attempted at least six free throws in all but one game of the series. In two contests, he reached the line 12 and 17 times. Those numbers have fueled discussion, but they are only one part of his offensive game.

Over the last four seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged more than 30 points per game. This season, he shot 55.3% from the field. As Oklahoma City prepares for a decisive Game 7 against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, Green's message is clear: reducing SGA's success to free throws ignores the skill, consistency, and impact that helped make him one of the NBA's biggest stars.