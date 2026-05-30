With their season on the line, the San Antonio Spurs needed a response in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Another loss would have ended their playoff run. Instead, the young Spurs produced one of their best performances of the postseason, cruising to a 118-91 victory and forcing a Game 7. Rookie guard Dylan Harper played a major role in the win, but before he stepped onto the court, he had already made an important promise to his little sister. As it turned out, Harper was not only playing to extend San Antonio's season. He was also trying to keep his word to a family member.

How A Promise To His Sister Inspired Dylan Harper's Playoff Performance

Long before tip-off, Harper received a phone call from his younger sister. The message was simple but memorable. She wanted the Spurs rookie to make sure the series lasted long enough to reach Saturday's Game 7.

Recalling the conversation afterwards, Harper explained exactly what was going through his mind before stepping onto the floor. "My little sister called me before the game and told me, 'You gotta make it to Saturday,'" Harper said in an interview with ESPN. "I'm like, 'Alright, I got you.' I'm a man of my word. So just tried to be the guy that's composed on the floor and just not let things rattle me."

The rookie certainly delivered on that promise. Coming off the bench in an elimination game, Harper provided a major spark with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in only 22 minutes. He connected on six of his nine shots, knocked down two three-pointers and converted all four free-throw attempts.

His contribution became even more valuable considering the stakes. Young players often struggle under playoff pressure, but Harper looked comfortable throughout the night as San Antonio controlled the game from the opening quarter.

Spurs' Young Core Keeps NBA Finals Dream Alive

Harper's performance was part of a broader team effort that showcased why many around the league believe the Spurs' future is arriving faster than expected. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Stephon Castle added 17 points and nine assists.

Devin Vassell chipped in 12 points, Julian Champagnie contributed 10 points and six rebounds, and the Spurs received important production across the rotation. That balance helped San Antonio overwhelm Oklahoma City and send the series back for one final showdown.

Harper has steadily earned trust throughout his rookie season, averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 69 appearances. But Game 6 may stand as one of his biggest moments yet.

Now the Spurs head into Game 7 with their NBA Finals hopes still alive. Harper made sure he reached Saturday for his sister. The next challenge is helping San Antonio reach something much bigger.