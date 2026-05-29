The pressure surrounding the San Antonio Spurs before Game 6 was enormous. A young roster with limited playoff experience was one loss away from watching its season end against the Oklahoma City Thunder and doubts had started building after the team's frustrating collapse in Game 5.

Victor Wembanyama had even skipped media duties afterwards, clearly unhappy with both the result and his own performance. By Thursday night, though, the entire mood around the Spurs had changed as their franchise star dragged the series back to life with a dominant display and an emotional message that resonated throughout the locker room. San Antonio's 118-91 win kept the series alive and showed this young Spurs team is learning under playoff pressure.



Victor Wembanyama Leads Spurs' NBA Playoff Fightback Against Thunder

Before tipoff, teammates immediately sensed Wembanyama was carrying a different energy. Rather than arriving in designer fashion, the Spurs star wore a traditional Thobe to honor Eid al-Adha. According to teammates, the atmosphere shifted the moment he entered the building. “When he came in with that outfit, I think everyone knew what was going to happen,” Dylan Harper said after the victory.

Not long afterwards, Wembanyama gathered the team together for an intense pregame speech as the Spurs prepared for an elimination game. The details stayed mostly inside the locker room, but one line captured his mentality heading into the night. “Trust in the game,” Wembanyama said. “Trust in the basketball gods.”

Lindy Waters III later revealed the central message focused on desperation and urgency. The Spurs had spent most of the series believing there would always be another opportunity to recover from mistakes. Game 6 removed that comfort entirely. “We just got to leave it all out there,” Waters told The Athletic when asked what Wembanyama's message was. “Back's against the wall, and we've had multiple chances this series to capitalize and we just let it go.”

Wembanyama backed those words up immediately. The 21-year-old attacked Oklahoma City from the opening minutes, finishing with 28 points on 21 shots while anchoring the Spurs defensively. His aggression helped set the tone for one of San Antonio's most complete performances of the postseason.

Young Spurs Keep Growing Under Playoff Pressure

For much of this playoff run, questions around San Antonio centred on whether such a young group could survive deep postseason pressure against experienced contenders. The Thunder repeatedly punished the Spurs' mistakes earlier in the series, exposing problems with turnovers, defensive rotations and rebounding discipline.

But, in Game 6, San Antonio defended with greater urgency, especially during the non-Wembanyama minutes that had previously hurt them throughout the series. Luke Kornet and Stephon Castle helped execute defensive coverages far more cleanly against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while the Spurs played with a level of desperation that had often been missing.

“It erases all the little mistakes that we do that are human nature,” Wembanyama said. “Whether it's in the regular season or previous games, you just gotta fight that all the time. And when your back's against the wall, it feels like the best opportunity to do that.”

Now the series heads back to Oklahoma City for a Game 7.