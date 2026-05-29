Los Angeles Lakers fans have a new name to keep an eye on before the 2026 NBA Draft. Following the NBA Draft Combine and the early-entry withdrawal deadline, the latest mock draft from Draft Wire projects Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance to Los Angeles with the No. 25 overall pick. While several prospects improved their stock during the pre-draft process, Quaintance has quietly emerged as one of the most interesting options for a Lakers team looking to add size and defense.

The Lakers Need Frontcourt Help

One of the biggest reasons Quaintance is being linked to Los Angeles is that the team really needs more size in the frontcourt, or whatever you wanna call it. The Lakers have spent a lot of the past season looking for extra defensive help, right around the basket, and Quaintance sort of matches that general profile.

At his best, the Kentucky forward can guard the rim, swap onto smaller players when necessary, and change how games play out, without needing the ball in his hands much at all. This kind of rim protector type could end up fitting an important niche, on a club built around already established stars, basically.

Jayden Quaintance Has Elite Defensive Potential

Even though injuries limited him recently, scouts remain excited about Quaintance's defensive upside. According to CBB Analytics, he led all Division I players in blocks per 40 minutes on three-point attempts during his freshman season.

What makes that number even more impressive is his age. Quaintance is still one of the youngest prospects in the draft class. His combination of length, mobility, and defensive instincts continues to attract attention from teams picking later in the first round.

His Draft Stock Has Changed Since The Combine

Mock drafts looked very different a few weeks ago. Earlier projections consistently connected Morez Johnson Jr. to the Lakers, but recent updates have shifted toward Quaintance following the combine process and team workouts.

That change suggests NBA teams still believe in his long-term upside despite injury concerns. The biggest question remains his health after recovering from a torn ACL and fractured knee. If teams feel confident about his recovery, his value could continue rising before draft night.

The Lakers still have time before making their final decision, but Quaintance is clearly gaining momentum. For a franchise searching for young talent and defensive help, he may be one of the most intriguing prospects available when Los Angeles goes on the clock at No. 25.