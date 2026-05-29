Dylan Harper is undoubtedly becoming one of the NBA's most talked-about young guards. The San Antonio Spurs rookie has impressed throughout his first professional season after arriving as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With San Antonio still battling through a competitive postseason run against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harper's performances have pushed him further into the spotlight. But away from basketball, many fans are now asking another question: who is the woman often seen supporting him courtside and across social media?

She is JoJo Lacey, a basketball player with a sporting background of her own. While Harper's NBA rise has brought more public attention to their relationship, Lacey has built her own career through college basketball and professional opportunities in the women's game.

Inside Dylan Harper And JoJo Lacey's Relationship

JoJo Lacey played college basketball at both Boston College and Rutgers. Originally from Pennsylvania, she spent four seasons at Boston College before transferring to Rutgers ahead of the 2024-25 season. During her lone year with the Scarlet Knights, Lacey became part of the same wider Rutgers basketball environment that Harper was leading on the men's side.

Reportedly, Harper and Lacey are college sweethearts who met during their time at Rutgers. While the couple have largely kept details of their relationship private, they have occasionally shared supportive comments and photos together on Instagram, which is where much of the public interest around them first grew.

Lacey's basketball journey did not stop after college. In 2025, she signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics as she pursued a professional career in the WNBA. Although she did not secure a permanent roster spot, she later continued playing through Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball.

Their relationship came under the spotlight during Harper's NBA Draft night in 2025. Cameras repeatedly showed Lacey celebrating beside him after the Spurs selected him second overall. Since then, fans have followed the couple closely online, especially during Harper's impressive rookie campaign.

Dylan Harper's NBA Rise Continues With Spurs

Harper entered the NBA carrying major expectations because of both his talent and his basketball pedigree. His father, Ron Harper, won five NBA championships during a long professional career, while his older brother Ron Harper Jr. also played at Rutgers before reaching the NBA. Before joining San Antonio, Harper starred during his freshman season at Rutgers, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and quickly established himself as one of the best young guards in college basketball.

Now playing alongside Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, Harper is seen as a major part of the Spurs' long-term future. As his NBA profile continues to grow, interest in his personal life has naturally followed, putting even more attention on his relationship with Lacey and the basketball bond they continue to share.