Anthony Edwards has become one of the NBA's biggest young superstars over the last two seasons, but the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is currently drawing attention for reasons far away from basketball. New court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ claim Edwards earns roughly $3.36 million in gross monthly income as legal disputes involving two of his former partners continue to unfold publicly.

According to TMZ, the filings surfaced during Edwards' ongoing child support case with Alexandria Desroches, with whom he shares a child born in October 2023. The report also stated that Desroches earns around $1,016 per month, while Edwards currently pays roughly $12,500 in monthly child support.

The numbers went viral online because of just how rapidly Edwards' financial profile has grown since entering the NBA. Back in 2023, the former No. 1 overall pick signed a five-year rookie max extension reportedly worth up to $260 million with the Timberwolves, officially cementing his place as the face of the franchise.

Anthony Edwards Facing Multiple Child Support Cases

The situation involving Desroches is not the only legal matter Edwards is currently dealing with. TMZ previously reported that the Timberwolves star is also involved in another child support dispute with ex-partner Ayesha Howard.

While celebrity relationships and legal disputes often become major social media talking points, the public attention surrounding Edwards has intensified because of his rapidly growing NBA stardom and massive contract. Despite the off-court headlines, Edwards remains one of the league's most exciting young players. The 23-year-old continued building his superstar reputation throughout the 2025-26 season with another dominant campaign for Minnesota, helping the Timberwolves remain firmly among the Western Conference contenders. Edwards' rise has been one of the NBA's biggest success stories in recent years. Since being drafted first overall in 2020, he has developed into an All-NBA calibre guard known for explosive scoring, athleticism and leadership. Minnesota has heavily built its future around him, especially after his long-term extension was finalised in 2023.

Timberwolves Star Continues To Face Attention Off The Court

Minnesota is still building its future around Anthony Edwards, but recent court filings have now shifted some attention away from basketball and onto his personal life. Despite the off-court headlines, there is little doubt Edwards remains one of the NBA's biggest young stars and the centerpiece of the Minnesota Timberwolves moving forward.