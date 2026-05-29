The excitement around the New York Knicks reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 has already taken over Madison Square Garden. Now, the team may be getting another massive boost before Game 1 even begins. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is expected to play despite undergoing surgery on his broken right pinky finger earlier in the postseason. For a team preparing to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs, Robinson's availability could become one of the biggest factors in the series.

Mitchell Robinson Comeback Strengthens Knicks Ahead Of NBA Finals

Much of the attention around the Knicks this postseason has naturally focused on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but Robinson's impact inside the rotation has remained extremely important. Even in limited minutes, the 28-year-old consistently changes possessions with offensive rebounds, rim protection and second-chance opportunities that wear teams down over four quarters.

During the regular season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting an outstanding 72.3% from the field. His influence often stretches beyond the box score because of the pressure he creates around the basket on both ends of the floor.

That value has carried directly into New York's postseason push.

Robinson has played in 13 playoff games so far, averaging 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while continuing to give the Knicks a defensive edge whenever he steps onto the floor. One of his best moments came during the Eastern Conference Finals clincher against Cleveland, when he produced eight points and 10 rebounds off the bench as New York completed its sweep of the Cavaliers.

The Knicks also become a completely different rebounding team with Robinson available. According to NBA tracking data, New York posted a massive 39.5 offensive rebounding percentage with him on the court during the regular season compared to 29.8 when he sat. For comparison, the Houston Rockets led the NBA at 38.8 per cent overall.

Knicks Championship Hopes Receive Timely Boost Before Game 1

Robinson's return could be even more important depending on who the Knicks face in the Finals. Both Oklahoma City and San Antonio play fast and create extra chances through movement and transition basketball. Robinson gives New York added toughness, rebounding and rim protection alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks have built this playoff run around teamwork and players accepting their roles, and Robinson has been a big part of that. He does not need the ball often to make an impact on games.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, and Robinson is now expected to be available. After waiting 27 years to return to the Finals, the Knicks could finally be entering the series close to full strength.