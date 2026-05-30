Not every offseason headline involving an NBA player comes from the basketball court. While free agency, trade rumors and roster moves continue to dominate the news cycle, former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has found himself at the centre of a legal dispute involving a cryptocurrency company and a multimillion-dollar endorsement agreement. According to a lawsuit filed in Delaware's Chancery Court, Thompson is accusing UK-based World Mobile Group (WMG) of improperly ending a contract that was expected to pay him $2 million over two years. The former NBA champion claims the company still owes him money and continues to use his name, image and likeness despite terminating the agreement.

Tristan Thompson Claims World Mobile Group Backed Out Of Agreement

The dispute centres on a brand ambassador deal Thompson signed with World Mobile Group, a company focused on expanding internet access through decentralised technology. As part of the partnership, Thompson took on the role of Chief Digital Equity Officer and promoted the company through social media appearances, public events and marketing campaigns.

Court documents state that Thompson was supposed to receive quarterly payments spread across a two-year period. The relationship reportedly ran into trouble in December 2025 when the company accidentally transferred more crypto tokens than Thompson had earned at that point in the agreement.

According to the lawsuit, both sides initially agreed to resolve the issue by deducting the excess amount from a future payment due in February 2026. Thompson claims that arrangement was accepted by everyone involved before the situation changed several months later. The filing alleges that in March 2026, World Mobile Group abruptly terminated the contract, claiming there had been a material breach of the agreement. The lawsuit seeks unpaid compensation, interest and additional damages, while also asking the court to stop World Mobile Group from using Thompson's name and likeness going forward.

As outlined in the complaint, Thompson strongly disputes that position. “To avoid paying the sums owed to Mr. Thompson, defendants purported to terminate the agreement for cause,” the complaint says. “But defendants had no grounds to terminate for cause under the agreement.” “Defendants' purported basis for termination, Mr. Thompson's alleged failure to return tokens that were overpaid due to defendants' own calculation error, and Mr. Thompson's alleged sale of WMTX tokens do not constitute a material breach of the agreement,” the complaint adds.

Why The Lawsuit Could Extend Beyond The Money

While the disputed payments remain a major part of the case, Thompson argues the issue goes beyond finances. The lawsuit claims World Mobile continued using his NIL rights after ending the partnership, creating ongoing damage to his reputation and commercial interests. “Monetary damages alone are inadequate to remedy the continuing harm to Mr. Thompson's reputation, goodwill, and control over the commercial use of his identity,” the suit claims. The legal battle arrives as Thompson continues to expand his business interests away from basketball. The 13-year NBA veteran recently revealed he was an early investor in AI company Anthropic and has increasingly become involved in technology and digital ventures.

On the court, Thompson last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2024-25 season, averaging career lows of 1.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.2 minutes per game. Off the court, however, a potentially lengthy legal fight now appears to be his biggest challenge.