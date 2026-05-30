The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from another NBA Finals appearance, but the San Antonio Spurs are not ready to go home just yet. After six hard-fought games, the Western Conference Finals will be decided in Game 7, with Oklahoma City hosting the biggest game of the series. What makes this matchup so interesting is that many people never expected the Spurs to get this far. Led by 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio has pushed the defending champions to the edge. Now, despite being underdogs, they have a chance to pull off one more surprise.

Thunder Favored At Home In Game 7 Despite Spurs' Young Core Exceeding Expectations

The Thunder enter Game 7 as the favorites for a simple reason. They have been in this position before, they are the defending NBA champions, and they are playing at home. Oklahoma City handled the first two playoff rounds comfortably before running into a Spurs team that refused to back down.

Still, San Antonio deserves plenty of credit. Teams built around young stars usually need years of playoff lessons before making deep runs. Instead, the Spurs have reached the Western Conference Finals behind a roster filled with players in their early and mid-20s. Their growth has been one of the biggest stories of this postseason.

That is what makes Game 7 so fascinating. On one side is a champion expected to win. On the other is a young group playing with confidence and nothing to lose. The spotlight now shifts to the people who helped San Antonio get here in the first place.

Victor Wembanyama And Mitch Johnson Have Changed The Spurs Timeline

Every playoff run has a defining story, and San Antonio's may be just beginning. While the Thunder have spent years building toward championship success, the Spurs have arrived ahead of schedule and turned plenty of heads along the way.

The biggest reason is Victor Wembanyama. The 22-year-old star is only in his third NBA season, yet he already looks comfortable on the biggest stage. Around him are young contributors like Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. Guiding them is first-year head coach Mitch Johnson, who has helped keep the team composed throughout the playoffs.

No matter what happens in Game 7, the Spurs have already shown they belong among the league's best teams. The Thunder may still have the edge because of experience, home court and championship pedigree. But if San Antonio can push the defending champions this far, who is to say this young group cannot become the NBA's next powerhouse?