Michael Jordan may be regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but away from the court, fans have long been curious about his relationship with wife Yvette Prieto. The NBA icon and the former model have been together for well over a decade, building a family and largely keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight. However, one detail that continues to attract attention is the age difference between the couple. So, how far apart are Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto in age? Let's find out.

What Is The Age Gap Between Michael Jordan And Yvette Prieto?

Michael Jordan was born on February 17, 1963, while Yvette Prieto was born on March 26, 1978. They have an age difference of approximately 15 years and 11 months between them. While age-gap relationships are not uncommon in the celebrity world, Jordan and Prieto's nearly 16-year difference has remained a point of interest among fans over the years.

Who Is Yvette Prieto?

Before becoming known as NBA legend Michael Jordan's wife, Yvette Prieto had already established herself as a model. Born in Cuba and raised in Miami, Prieto worked with several fashion brands and appeared in various modeling campaigns. Despite being married to one of the most recognizable athletes in history, she has largely preferred to stay away from the constant media attention that often follows celebrity couples. Unlike many high-profile sports spouses, Prieto has maintained a relatively private lifestyle, making public appearances only occasionally alongside Jordan.

How Did Michael Jordan And Yvette Prieto Meet?

Jordan and Prieto reportedly met in 2008 and began dating shortly afterward. Their relationship remained largely private, though they were occasionally spotted together at public events. After several years of dating, Jordan proposed to Prieto during the holiday season in 2011. The couple eventually tied the knot on April 27, 2013, in Palm Beach, Florida. Their wedding drew significant attention and was attended by a number of celebrities and sports personalities. The couple welcomed twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, in February 2014. Before marrying Yvette Prieto in 2013, Michael Jordan was married to Juanita Vanoy. The couple tied the knot in 1989 and were together for nearly 17 years before finalizing their divorce in 2006. They share three children: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine Jordan.

Michael Jordan Accomplishments

Considered one of basketball's greatest players, Michael Jordan, during his NBA career, he won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, earned six NBA Finals MVP awards and was named the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) five times. A 14-time NBA All-Star, Jordan also won 10 scoring titles and helped lead Team USA to two Olympic gold medals.