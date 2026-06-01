Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are finally back on basketball's biggest stage. On the other side stands Victor Wembanyama and a young San Antonio Spurs team that has quickly become one of the NBA's biggest success stories. The 2026 NBA Finals begin on June 3 and will decide the league champion after months of intense competition. For fans planning to follow every game, here is everything you need to know about the schedule, broadcast details and the biggest storylines heading into the series.

NBA Finals 2026 Schedule, Game Times And Where To Watch Knicks Vs Spurs

The NBA Finals will be played in a best-of-seven format between the Eastern Conference champion New York Knicks and the Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs. Every game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the series opening in San Antonio on Wednesday, June 3.

Game 1 will take place on June 3, followed by Game 2 on June 5. The series then shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4 on June 8 and June 10. If needed, Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played on June 13, June 16 and June 19 respectively. Fans in the United States can watch every Finals game exclusively on ABC.

The broadcast team also brings plenty of experience. ABC's coverage will feature veteran play-by-play announcer Mike Breen alongside analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, with Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines. While fans prepare for tipoff, the matchup itself offers several fascinating storylines that go far beyond the schedule.

Victor Wembanyama And Jalen Brunson Lead Two Very Different Finals Journeys

At first glance, this looks like a battle between basketball's future and its long-awaited comeback story. One team is built around a rising superstar who is already changing the league. The other is trying to end decades of frustration and bring a championship back to one of the NBA's biggest markets.

The Knicks are appearing in the Finals for the first time since 1999, ending a 27-year wait. Led by Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York enters the championship series after dominating the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Spurs arrive after eliminating the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a hard-fought seven-game Western Conference Finals series behind Wembanyama's leadership.

San Antonio enters the Finals as the betting favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Wembanyama is also the favorite to win Finals MVP, while Brunson remains close behind. Regardless of who lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the league will crown its eighth different champion in eight years, extending the longest such streak in NBA history.

That is what makes this Finals feel special. The Knicks are chasing their first NBA title since 1973, while the Spurs are looking to begin another championship era after their dynasty years. For fans, this series offers history, star power and a chance to witness the next chapter of the NBA unfold on the sport's biggest stage.