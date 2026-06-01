Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson have carried their teams through months of pressure, and now only one series remains. The 2026 NBA Finals begin with the San Antonio Spurs hosting the New York Knicks, a matchup featuring the league's best defense against one of its hottest offenses. The Spurs survived a seven-game battle against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Knicks swept through the Eastern Conference Finals. With the championship on the line, the biggest questions are simple: Who wins the title and who takes home Finals MVP?

Victor Wembanyama And Spurs Enter NBA Finals As Slight Favorites

The Spurs have earned plenty of respect during this playoff run. After finishing the regular season with a 62-20 record, San Antonio backed it up in the postseason by defeating Portland, Minnesota and then Oklahoma City. Their toughest test came in the Western Conference Finals, where they recovered from difficult moments and won a decisive Game 7 on the road.

A big reason for that success has been Victor Wembanyama. The Defensive Player of the Year has dominated both ends of the floor and is coming into the Finals after averaging huge numbers throughout the playoffs. He also has a strong history against New York, averaging 34.5 points across his last four games against the Knicks. That production is one reason many sportsbooks have him as the favorite to win Finals MVP.

Still, this series feels much closer than the odds suggest. The Knicks have already beaten the Spurs before, including in the NBA Cup final. They also won two of their three regular-season meetings. That brings another layer to this matchup and shifts attention toward New York's biggest strengths.

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Have The Tools To Challenge San Antonio

At first glance, the spotlight naturally falls on Wembanyama. But championship series are often decided by the supporting cast and small adjustments that happen from game to game. That is where New York believes it has a chance to make life difficult for San Antonio.

Brunson has been outstanding throughout the playoffs, averaging nearly 27 points and more than six assists per game. Alongside him, Karl-Anthony Towns has provided scoring and rebounding, while OG Anunoby could play a key role defensively. According to playoff tracking data, Anunoby has been one of the most effective defenders against Wembanyama since the French star entered the NBA.

The Knicks also arrive with confidence after sweeping both the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Their offense has been the best in the playoffs, averaging close to 120 points per game. However, San Antonio leads all remaining teams in defensive rating, creating a fascinating battle of styles.

In the end, the series may come down to one simple question: can New York slow down Wembanyama often enough to steal games on the road? Right now, the Spurs appear to have a slight edge because of their defense, home-court advantage and the way Wembanyama is playing. If San Antonio lifts the trophy, expect Wembanyama to be the favorite for Finals MVP. But if Brunson can continue his playoff magic, the Knicks could turn one of the NBA's longest championship droughts into one of its greatest stories.