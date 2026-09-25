Rob Pelinka made sure LeBron James was part of the Lakers' season-opening conversation, even though the superstar is no longer in Los Angeles. Pelinka opened Thursday's media conference by thanking James for his eight-year run before turning attention toward the team's new chapter. The Lakers president of basketball operations said the organization remains grateful for what James brought to Los Angeles. James left the Lakers this summer and later signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, ending the longest single-team stretch of his NBA career.

Rob Pelinka Thanks LeBron James For Lakers Run

Pelinka did not spend the opening of the presser discussing the details of James' departure. Instead, he looked back at what the four-time champion helped the Lakers achieve during his eight seasons with the franchise.

“I thought it would be appropriate at the front to express gratitude for the LeBron era here,” Pelinka said. He pointed to the Lakers becoming a regular playoff team, winning the 2020 championship and reaching the Western Conference finals during James' time with the franchise.

Pelinka also made it clear that the Lakers are ready to move forward. James' departure closes one major chapter, while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves now sit at the center of the team's plans. That shift was a major part of Pelinka's message Thursday.

LeBron James Exit Was Handled Professionally

There was another important detail in Pelinka's comments. When asked about the way James' Lakers exit unfolded, he said their offseason communication remained diplomatic, professional and honest before describing the decision as “amicably, professionally, gracefully.”

James informed the Lakers on June 30 that he would play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season. He later announced his move to Philadelphia on July 24, agreeing to a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers.

For the Lakers, the focus is now clearly on building around Doncic and Reaves. Pelinka said the team worked to keep Reaves, add a franchise center in Walker Kessler and bring in more depth during the offseason.

James leaves Los Angeles after winning a championship, reaching another Western Conference finals and setting major records, including passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. His Lakers chapter is over, but Pelinka's opening message showed that the organization wanted to close it with gratitude before moving ahead.