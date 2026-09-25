Stephanie White has a lot on her plate as the Indiana Fever head into the WNBA playoffs, but the coach says the pressure around Caitlin Clark and the team goes far beyond what happens during games. White has been dealing with constant attention around the Fever, from Clark's every move to questions about coaching decisions and moments away from the court. Speaking to ESPN's Katie Barnes, White said the team faces a “negativity” that can be difficult to escape. She described the attention around the Fever as a “vortex” that makes her job harder. Still, Indiana has put together a strong regular season, finishing 28-16 and earning the No. 6 seed. Now, with a playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces ahead, White wants the focus to return to the basketball being played on the court.

Stephanie White Says Caitlin Clark And Fever Face Constant Scrutiny

Stephanie White has seen plenty of attention follow Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever this season. Now, with the playoffs here, the Fever coach has opened up about how that spotlight can make her job harder, especially when every team decision and player moment gets closely watched.

White spoke to ESPN's Katie Barnes before Indiana began its playoff run. She said the Fever have become a major draw, but the attention has also brought criticism around Clark, the franchise and White's own coaching choices. “There's an infatuation with our team, and there's an infatuation with some of our players,” White said.

White said the criticism can become difficult when it moves away from what happens on the court. “There's a lot of negativity that surrounds anything that's different from what the fandom wants to see,” she said. “And that is challenging as a coach to navigate.” She also described the situation around Indiana as a “vortex” that is “hard to escape.”

The attention comes as the Fever prepare for a first-round series against the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana finished sixth at 28-16, while the Aces took the third seed. The series begins Sunday, September 27, giving White and her players a chance to put the focus back on basketball.

Caitlin Clark And Indiana Fever Turn Attention Into Results

The noise around Indiana has not stopped the team from putting together a strong regular season. The Fever finished with the highest-scoring offense in WNBA history, averaging 96.0 points per game, while also setting a league record with 20 games scoring at least 100 points.

Clark finished the season averaging a career-best 22.3 points per game. She and Kelsey Mitchell also became the second pair of teammates in WNBA history to average at least 20 points in the same season. Mitchell finished at 24.7 points per game, giving Indiana two major scoring threats.

White has also received recognition for her work, earning WNBA Coach of the Month honors in August, according to the Indiana Fever. The team reached 28 wins, its best regular-season total in franchise history. Now the attention shifts to the Aces and a playoff series that will test Indiana's season-long progress.

For White, though, the reason she continues coaching is much simpler than the outside noise. “When it's about basketball, and you're in there, and you're with these women, and you know they're working their butts off, it's what I love,” she told ESPN. That is where White wants the conversation to stay.