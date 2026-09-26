Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek-Nigerian NBA superstar and power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks. Born on December 6, 1994, in Athens, he was drafted 15th overall in 2013. Nicknamed the "Greek Freak," he is a 2-time MVP, 9-time All-Star, and led Milwaukee to the 2021 NBA Championship, winning Finals MVP with a 50-point closeout game. He is the Bucks' all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife has been active in a different field

Mariah Riddlesprigger is an American former volleyball player, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Born and raised in Fresno, California, she attended Bullard High School where she was a standout athlete, serving as volleyball team captain and earning MVP honors in her senior year.

She also competed in track and field. She continued her volleyball career at Rice University in Houston, where she played as an outside hitter while studying sports management and sociology. Riddlesprigger began her career in sports through internships. She interned at the NBA Summer League in 2014 and later worked in basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers after graduating.

In 2021, Mariah launched her own apparel brand called "Sincerely, Mariah," a loungewear line focused on positivity and self-empowerment that was inspired during the COVID-19 pandemic. She later became more involved in philanthropy. Along with her husband Giannis, she co-founded the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation in 2022, named after Giannis's late father. The foundation supports basic needs and youth sports programs across Milwaukee, Greece, and Nigeria.

Riddlesprigger serves as a Strategic Initiatives Director for the foundation and is also a board member of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. She is also an advocate for maternal and infant health, speaking publicly about her own experience with pre-eclampsia and working to address racial disparities in healthcare.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger tied the knot a year after they got engaged

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together since 2014. They first met during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where Riddlesprigger was working as an intern, and Giannis was a newly drafted rookie.

Giannis has said he was too shy to approach her and sent a friend to ask for her number. The couple went public with their relationship in 2016 with an Instagram post. They got engaged in 2023 and married on September 1, 2024, in a private three-day celebration at Costa Navarino resort in Greece.

The wedding was attended by LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with Khris Middleton serving as best man. They share four children. This includes sons Liam Charles, born in February 2020, and Maverick Shai, born in August 2021, and daughters Eva Brooke, born in September 2023, and Aria Capri, born in May 2025.