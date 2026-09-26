Luka Doncic just gave his Lakers teammates a preview of what offseason bonding looks like when it happens on his home turf. During a minicamp trip to Slovenia, footage caught the guard telling teammates exactly who runs things on the court, and he did not bother softening the message.

The clip, pulled from Doncic's own YouTube release, has since spread across social media, where fans have had plenty to say about the confidence on display. The comment came wrapped in laughs, but it also hinted at a bigger year ahead for the Lakers' new centerpiece.

Luka Doncic has one hilariously NSFW demand

Luka Dončić brought his Lakers teammates to Slovenia this offseason, and while there, he made sure everyone understood the pecking order. During a training session captured for his full minicamp episode, released Friday on his YouTube channel, Doncic told teammates, "You better pass to me because I run this f***ing country."

The line drew laughs on camera, and it has drawn plenty more online since Legion Hoops shared the clip. Doncic wasn't just cracking a joke for the cameras, though. The trip had a real purpose behind it. With a roster full of new faces after last season's shakeup, Doncic wanted a setting where the group could get comfortable with each other away from film sessions and practice reps.

Doncic also opened up about growing into a leadership role, admitting he wasn't always the voice his younger teams needed. He said he felt nervous before the group even landed, worried his teammates might not enjoy the trip the way he'd hoped. That vulnerability sits in sharp contrast to the swagger of his passing demand, and it's part of what made the footage resonate.

Kevon Looney backed up the value of the trip earlier this month, describing a long flight and a boat outing that let him learn his new teammates' personalities before training camp ever started. Chemistry, he said, usually separates good teams from great ones, and this trip gave the Lakers a head start on building it.

Lakers' Luka Doncic leaves fans laughing with hilarious NSFW demand before Slovenia pickup game

Doncic was also spotted during a pickup game back home, surrounded by media and fellow players, where he repeated a version of the same message before letting loose with the line that's now making the rounds. It fits a pattern for a player who tends to flip into a sharper, more competitive gear whenever doubt or attention comes his way.

As LeBron James is now in Philadelphia, the offense runs through Doncic in a way it never fully did before, and the pressure to deliver comes with it. General manager Rob Pelinka has already called him the best offensive player in the league, which only raises the stakes on how Doncic handles that added responsibility.

Fans, naturally, ran with the moment.

One user wrote on X, "You're the point guard? You're a shooting guard now."

Another shared, "The ego is actually insane considering he has zero rings to back up that kind of main character energy lol"

One fan commented, "Yea I need 'Get it out the net FN!!'. energy. They been playing wit your name LuCuh!!"

Another commented, "the way hes got the whole country ready to run through a wall for him and people in the comments are mad about rings lol"

One fan wrote, "Luka really pulled the home-court advantage card during practice in Slovenia."

Another commented with enthusiasm, "Homelander Luka is cooking"

Doncic appears to be ready to lead the Lakers with a fresh roster.