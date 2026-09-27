Caitlin Clark is heading into the WNBA playoffs with plenty of attention around her, but James Boyd has shifted the focus to how she is being covered. The Colts reporter called out Linda Cohn after her latest comments about Clark and Fever coach Stephanie White. Cohn recently said Clark needs a coach she respects and pointed to Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve as an example. Her comments came after Clark scored two points in Indiana's 86-66 loss to Minnesota. Boyd later challenged Cohn's view on X.

James Boyd Calls Out Linda Cohn Over Caitlin Clark Reporting

The disagreement started with Cohn's comments about Clark's coaching situation. Speaking with Maurice Drake Jr. on Keep The Vision, Cohn said Clark is coachable but needs to respect the person leading her. She used Reeve as the type of coach she believes Clark could respond to.

Cohn said, “Caitlin respects someone like that,” while discussing Reeve's tough-love approach. She also said Clark should not have “a better basketball mind than the head coach.” Boyd strongly disagreed and first called it an “idiot take” before later defending his criticism on X.

Boyd then made his strongest point after a fan questioned his response. He wrote that Cohn was not providing what he considered proper sports reporting and ended his post with, “Caitlin Clark deserves so much better.” His comments quickly became part of the larger discussion around Clark and the Fever.

Caitlin Clark's Media Comments Add Another Layer

The timing makes the debate even more interesting because Clark has already spoken about how outside coverage can differ from what players experience. During an ESPN interview with Malika Andrews in July, Clark said some media narratives are “not always based in reality.”

Clark's comments came after months of discussion around her relationships with coaches, teammates and other WNBA stars. She has also publicly supported White, saying, “That's my head coach,” while backing her during criticism earlier this season. That gives another side to the conversation surrounding Cohn's view.

Now the focus moves back to basketball. Indiana finished 28-16 and entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Fever face the No. 3 Las Vegas Aces in a best-of-three series beginning September 27, while Tyasha Harris is out for the postseason with a broken left fibula.

Cohn's comments have also drawn attention before, including her September discussion about A'ja Wilson's decision not to play for Team USA at the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. Cohn connected the decision to the attention around Clark, while Wilson had cited health concerns.

For Clark, the immediate task is much simpler than the debate around her. She has a playoff series against the defending champions, while Indiana is already dealing with injuries after losing Boston and Harris in the finale. After all the outside discussion, the next answer will come on the court.