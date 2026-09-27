A'ja Wilson has opened up about a side of her season that fans rarely get to see, just before the Las Vegas Aces begin their playoff run against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Wilson said she had to step away from social media and the outside world because she was not in a good mental space. The four-time MVP now says she feels better and has her family around her. Her comments come one day before the Aces face the Fever in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Wilson has still been putting up huge numbers through all of it. She finished the regular season averaging 26.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks per game. The WNBA also lists her as a four-time MVP and three-time champion. Now, with the playoffs here, Wilson is trying to keep that same focus while protecting the space she created for herself.

A'ja Wilson Says Stepping Away Helped Her Mental Space

Wilson explained that she had become more disconnected from the outside world than at any other point in her career. She said she missed interacting with fans, but felt the break was needed. “Mentally I wasn't in a really good space,” Wilson said, explaining why she chose to step away.

She also spoke about putting her phone down and spending less time on social media. “Social media is not real,” Wilson said on September 20, adding that sometimes she needed to “live outside of that.” The decision came during a season when she was carrying a major role for Las Vegas on both ends of the floor.

That choice now appears to have helped her find some balance before the biggest part of the season. When Wilson was asked if she feels better mentally, her answer was clear. “Absolutely, absolutely. I got my parents here. They're my world. I got my puppies.” Her attention can now turn fully toward Indiana.

A'ja Wilson Faces Caitlin Clark And The Fever

The timing could hardly be bigger for Wilson. The No. 3 Aces host the No. 6 Fever on Sunday, September 27, in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round series. Indiana won two of the three regular-season meetings, including two wins in Las Vegas, while the Aces won the most recent meeting in overtime.

There is plenty for Wilson to handle on the court, too. She led the WNBA in scoring with 26.2 points per game, while Caitlin Clark averaged 22.3 for Indiana. The Fever also finished the regular season with a league-best 96.0 points per game, setting up a high-scoring opening series.

For Wilson, though, the playoff challenge starts from a different place this year. She has made it clear that taking care of herself away from basketball mattered just as much as what happened on the court. Now the Aces begin their title defense, and Wilson enters Game 1 saying she is in a better space.