Paige Bueckers already knows what makes the Golden State Valkyries difficult, and Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton are at the center of it. As Dallas prepares for Bueckers' first WNBA playoff game, the star guard has openly admitted that Golden State's defense can make life difficult for her. Bueckers told ESPN's Kendra Andrews that Williams and Burton read plays well, get deflections and stay in passing lanes. “As a ball handler it's hard to penetrate their defense,” she said. The matchup begins Sunday, with the No. 7 Wings visiting the No. 2 Valkyries in Game 1.

Paige Bueckers Faces Golden State Valkyries Defense

The numbers explain why Bueckers has reason to be careful. She averaged 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season. Against Golden State, though, her scoring dropped to 17.7 points per game, while she shot 28.6% from three across their three meetings.

Golden State also won all three regular-season meetings, with an average winning margin of 12.3 points. The Valkyries finished with the WNBA's top defense, allowing only 75.1 points per game. Williams and Burton lead the perimeter pressure, while Kiah Stokes protects the paint.

That gives Dallas a clear challenge before the series even begins. Bueckers is the Wings' main scorer and playmaker, but Golden State has already shown it can make her work for every opening. The next part of the matchup comes down to the defenders she specifically named.

Gabby Williams And Veronica Burton Lead Valkyries Defense

Williams has been one of Golden State's biggest two-way players this season. She leads the Valkyries with 14.4 points per game and averages 1.7 steals. Burton adds 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals, giving Golden State two guards who can pressure the ball without giving up much space.

Bueckers knows exactly what she is facing. “They're probably one of the best, if not the best, defensive backcourts in the WNBA,” she said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Golden State also used Williams and Burton heavily against her during the regular season.

There is another detail that could shape the series. Bueckers said aggressive defense can create chances for her teammates, especially when two defenders chase her. “That creates opportunities and advantages in 3-on-2s and 4-on-3s for my teammates,” she said. That could give Dallas another way to attack Golden State.

The stage is now set for Bueckers' playoff debut. Dallas finished 27-17, while Golden State went 32-12 and earned home court. Game 1 is at Chase Center on September 27, with Game 2 in Dallas on September 30 and a third game scheduled for October 2 if needed.