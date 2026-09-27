Tyrese Haliburton is finally ready to get back on the court, and the Indiana Pacers have given fans a clear update on what to expect. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan says the star guard will be “one-hundred percent full go” when the 2026-27 NBA season begins, with no restrictions planned for him at the start. Assistant GM Ted Wu also shared a positive update, saying Haliburton's rehab has gone extremely well and that his confidence has been growing during his recent work. Haliburton has spent more than a year away from NBA games after tearing his right Achilles during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Now, after months of rehab and recovery, the 26-year-old guard is preparing to return as Indiana gets ready for training camp and a new season.

Tyrese Haliburton Cleared Without Restrictions For Pacers

Buchanan made the Pacers' plan very clear during the team's Foundation Invitational in Indianapolis. “I think he's going to be one-hundred percent full go,” he said. The GM added that Indiana's medical staff will still watch Haliburton closely, but there will be no formal restrictions when camp begins.

That is a major step after Haliburton spent more than a year recovering from the Achilles injury. He suffered the tear during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against Oklahoma City and underwent surgery shortly afterward. NBA.com reported that the injury was expected to keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season.

Wu said the progress has been steady rather than tied to one big moment. “The rehab has gone extremely well and you can start seeing little by little his confidence picking up and building,” he said. “I think this week we've seen the best version of that.” That confidence will now be tested in full team work.

Tyrese Haliburton Returns As Pacers Prepare For New Season

Haliburton has already made several important steps in his comeback. NBA.com reported that he returned to 5-on-5 work in April, and by late June he said he felt “great” and like a healthy NBA player again. He now enters camp after spending the entire previous season away from NBA games.

The timing matters for Indiana. The Pacers went 19-63 last season while Haliburton recovered, and NBA.com described 2025-26 as a gap year for the team. His return gives Indiana back the point guard who averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 assists during his last full NBA season.

Haliburton's first regular-season test is already set. Indiana will open the 2026-27 campaign against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 21. Before that, the Pacers have four preseason games starting October 7. For Haliburton, the long rehab is over. Now comes the part he has been working toward for more than a year.