LeBron James is already sending a clear signal about his mindset before his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers. At 41, the four-time NBA champion has no plans to ease into Year 24. James shared a new Instagram Reel on September 25 featuring clips from his demanding offseason workouts, with several sessions beginning before sunrise. The footage offered another look at the work behind his preparation while also giving his new team a glimpse of the standard he is carrying into Philadelphia. His message was short, energetic and aimed at the people who helped him through the summer.

LeBron James Flexes Hard Training Footage Ahead Of 2026-27 NBA Season

James captioned the post, “Helluva way to cap off the off season! Appreciate you boys for the vibes every single morning before the sun came up! Year 24 on the way! LET'S GET IT! . S/O my guys @chrisjohnsonhoops @corysmithhoops and the whole crew @jus.hoop”. The post also highlighted the close relationship he has built with his training group, which has been part of his preparation well before the Sixers' season officially begins.

Philadelphia is a new chapter for James after his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, and the upcoming campaign will be his first in a Sixers uniform. He is entering his 24th NBA season, extending his record for the most seasons played in league history.

James' decision to join Philadelphia came after an extended free-agency process. The Sixers ultimately landed him on a two-year contract, bringing him together with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. The move gave Philadelphia another established star while giving James a new environment for his latest attempt to chase another championship.

LeBron James Drops High Praise For Tyrese Maxey

James has also shared his candid feelings about Maxey, and the relationship between the two guards has become an important part of Philadelphia's new-look roster.

The two have trained together before James officially joined the Sixers. Their connection goes beyond basketball, too. James previously praised Maxey's game while stressing that he valued him even more as a person. He said, “Every summer we get together and train,” before adding, “Obviously, I love his game, but I love, you know, him the person more than even his game. And that's tough to do. As great as he is on the court.”

Maxey's connection with James also played a role in the story of how the veteran ultimately landed in Philadelphia. The two are represented by Klutch Sports and had already developed a relationship before the Sixers became James' destination. Reports surrounding the free-agent process indicated Maxey was an important part of Philadelphia's pitch.

Now, the relationship moves from offseason workouts into the regular season. Maxey enters the year as one of the central pieces of the Sixers' roster, while James arrives with more than two decades of experience behind him. Their existing chemistry could be especially useful as Philadelphia works to bring together several major offensive talents.