A'ja Wilson had an unexpected moment before the Las Vegas Aces faced the Phoenix Mercury. The four-time WNBA MVP accidentally ran into a woman in the tunnel as the Aces made their way toward the arena before Thursday's game. A video shared on X shows the woman trying to cross near a curtain before Wilson collided with her and sent her to the ground. Wilson immediately checked on her, while people nearby reacted to the awkward moment. She then put the incident behind her and delivered a huge performance.

A'ja Wilson Accidentally Collides With Woman Before Aces-Mercury Game

A'ja Wilson had an awkward moment before the Las Vegas Aces faced the Phoenix Mercury. As the team headed through the tunnel, Wilson accidentally collided with a woman crossing nearby. The moment was caught on video and quickly drew attention online before Wilson went on to dominate the game.

The video, shared by @zavanchy on X, shows the woman trying to cross near a curtain as the Aces made their way toward the arena. Wilson, who stands 6-foot-4, ended up running into her, sending the woman to the ground. Wilson quickly turned around to check whether she was okay.

The moment happened just before the Aces' regular-season finale, but Wilson did not let the unusual start affect her night. She finished with 34 points on 16-of-28 shooting, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

A'ja Wilson Then Turns Tunnel Moment Into 34-Point Night

Once the game began, Wilson had a very different kind of impact. She scored 17 points in the first quarter alone and helped Las Vegas take control early against Phoenix. The Aces led 65-36 at halftime before the Mercury tried to fight their way back.

Phoenix cut the gap during the second half, but Las Vegas stayed in control and closed out a 100-82 victory. Associated Press reported that Jewell Loyd added 25 points off the bench, while Stephanie Talbot scored 14 and Chelsea Gray finished with 12 points and 10 assists.

The win gave the Aces a 31-13 regular-season record and the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs. Their next test comes against the No. 6 Indiana Fever on Sunday, September 27, with the postseason beginning at home for Las Vegas.