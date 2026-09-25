A'ja Wilson had already given Las Vegas Aces fans plenty to celebrate by the end of Thursday night, but the biggest online moment came before the game even started. Wilson accidentally collided with a staff member while running through the tunnel before the Aces faced the Phoenix Mercury, and the short clip quickly spread across social media.

The incident happened at PHX Arena in Phoenix before Las Vegas secured a 100-82 victory. The video, shared by Hoop Central on X, showed Wilson leading the Aces onto the court when she ran into a staff member standing near the tunnel curtain. The staffer fell during the collision but was reported to be fine afterward.

A'ja Wilson's Tunnel Collision With Staffer Draws Attention Before Aces Win

The collision was brief, but the clip quickly became a talking point because of what happened immediately afterward. Wilson appeared surprised by the contact before continuing toward the court as the rest of the Aces followed. The video later gained more than a million views on X.

Some fans focused on Wilson's reaction after the collision. One user wrote, “Don't help her up and make sure she's ok or anything.” Another commented, “Just looks at her and doesn't even apologize. Couldn't even help her up and make sure she's okay??” Those comments were reactions to the short video rather than reports of any serious injury.

Other viewers looked at the staff member's position near the curtain and argued that she may have seen the Aces coming. Another comment said, “Imagine looking in that direction and you blatantly decide to walk anyway while noticing a WNBA team running through.” The clip itself does not establish why the staff member was standing there or how much warning she had.

A'ja Wilson Then Delivered Another Big Performance For Las Vegas Aces

The tunnel moment was quickly replaced by Wilson's performance once the game began. The Aces star scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping Las Vegas finish the regular season with a 100-82 victory over Phoenix. Wilson scored 17 points in the opening quarter alone.

Jewell Loyd added 25 points off the bench, while Stephanie Talbot scored 14 and Chelsea Gray finished with 12. The Aces shot 56% from the field and ended the regular season at 31-13. Wilson also recorded her 13th 30-point game of the season, tying the WNBA record she set last year.

The win secured the Aces the No. 3 seed, setting up a first-round playoff meeting with the No. 6 Indiana Fever on Sunday. That gives Wilson another postseason matchup with Caitlin Clark, adding a much bigger basketball storyline to a night that began with an unexpected tunnel collision.