Caitlin Clark has another chance to chase the WNBA championship, but the Indiana Fever star says winning a title is only one part of the legacy she wants to leave behind. As the Fever enter the playoffs, Clark is focused on competing for the trophy while also thinking about the people who watch her play. In an interview with The Athletic's Brian Hamilton, Clark explained that she wants to be remembered for more than what she wins on the court. The two-time All-Star said she hopes the joy she gives fans and the impact she has on young girls will stay with them long after her playing career ends. For Clark, a championship would mean a lot, but it would not be the only measure of her career. Her bigger goal is to leave something behind that reaches beyond basketball.

Caitlin Clark's Legacy Goes Beyond A WNBA Championship

Caitlin Clark has another chance to chase the WNBA title, but the Indiana Fever star says her biggest goal goes beyond a trophy. Clark wants to win, yet she also hopes people remember the joy she brought to the game and the impact she had on young fans.

Clark shared that message while speaking with The Athletic's Brian Hamilton ahead of the playoffs. She said winning championships and becoming the best player in the world remain major goals, but her hopes for her career do not end there. For Clark, what she gives others matters too.

“I want to win championships and I want to be the best player in the world. That's why I work the way I do and believe the way I do,” Clark said, according to The Athletic. She added that if she never wins a championship, she hopes people remember the impact she left on them.

That mindset adds another layer to Clark's playoff push with Indiana. The Fever finished the regular season 28-16 and earned the No. 6 seed, setting up a first-round meeting with the No. 3 Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark's Impact On Young Fans And The WNBA

There is more behind Clark's words than the result of one playoff series. Since entering the WNBA in 2024, she has quickly become one of the league's biggest names and has regularly spoken about being a role model for young girls.

Clark also pointed to something simple that makes basketball special for her. “There aren't many things that bring people together and unite people,” she said. “I think the way I play, and the joy people can have with one another watching me play my game it's one of the coolest things that I've been able to witness.”

Her 2026 season added more to that story. The WNBA says Clark averaged a career-high 22.3 points per game, while the Fever set a league record by averaging 96.0 points per game. Indiana also reached 28 wins, the most in franchise history.

Now Clark gets another playoff opportunity, with Indiana opening its postseason against Las Vegas on September 27. A championship would add another major moment to her career, but Clark has made it clear that the people she inspires are part of the legacy she wants to leave behind.