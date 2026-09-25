Karl-Anthony Towns' future with the New York Knicks has suddenly become a bigger question after contract talks between the two sides stalled. With training camp approaching, the Knicks now have to deal with a situation they likely did not want to face so soon after winning the NBA championship. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, an extension for Towns before training camp is now considered unlikely. The Knicks do not have to trade him right away, since he is under contract for the 2026-27 season and holds a player option for 2027-28. Still, the numbers make this situation important. Towns could become eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $276 million, while New York is also trying to manage its future salary commitments and avoid the second apron.

Karl-Anthony Towns Contract Talks Put Knicks In A Tough Spot

The timing is important because New York is coming off its first NBA championship since 1973. Towns was a major part of that run, averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the playoffs as the Knicks went 16-3 and beat the Spurs in five Finals games.

There is no need for an immediate trade, though. Towns is owed about $57 million this season and has a $61 million player option for 2027-28. That gives both sides time to keep talking, but the gap in contract talks has made his future a major Knicks question.

The bigger issue is New York's salary structure. Team owner James Dolan has said the Knicks want to avoid the NBA's second apron, and giving Towns a deal close to his maximum could make that harder. That financial pressure is now sitting alongside the team's push to defend its title.

Knicks Face Major Decision Around Their Championship Core

Towns is even more important now because New York lost Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics and Ariel Hukporti to the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. The Knicks added Andre Drummond, but Towns remains their starting center and one of the biggest pieces of the team.

That makes any possible trade much harder to handle. Towns played a key role in the championship run and also had a strong Finals matchup against Victor Wembanyama. At the same time, New York has future extensions for players such as Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to consider.

For now, Towns remains a Knick and can report to training camp with the rest of the team. But the stalled talks have changed the conversation around him. New York must decide how much it can pay Towns while keeping the group that finally brought a championship back to the city.