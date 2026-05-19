Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are suddenly looking unstoppable at the perfect time. Just hours after delivering one of the biggest playoff performances of his young NBA career, the Spurs superstar also received massive contract news that could soon change his future in San Antonio. Wembanyama dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, and new reports now suggest he could become one of the highest-paid players in NBA history. The timing only added more attention around the 22-year-old star and the Spurs' long-term plans.

Victor Wembanyama Gets $300 Million Contract News After Spurs' Massive Western Conference Finals Statement

Victor Wembanyama was already expected to receive a max extension from San Antonio, but his latest playoff performance only strengthened that belief around the league. According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Wembanyama could sign a new five-year extension worth between $255 million and $306 million once he becomes eligible this summer.

Pincus wrote, “The Spurs need to give Wembanyama all the money.” He also explained that the French star could eventually increase his salary from the standard 25 percent max to a 30 percent max depending on future awards and achievements. ESPN insider Bobby Marks reported something similar, predicting a five-year deal worth around $252 million that could rise to $303.3 million through MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA bonuses.

That number could become even bigger. Last summer, Sports Illustrated's Matt Guzman reported on X that Wembanyama's future extension might reach $326 million if he wins league honors before the contract officially begins. After what happened Monday night, those predictions suddenly feel far more realistic. And while the money headlines are grabbing attention, Wembanyama's actual performance may have been even more shocking.

Victor Wembanyama Scores 41 Points As Spurs Defeat Thunder 122 115 In Double Overtime Thriller

The game itself felt like a playoff classic from start to finish. Wembanyama finished with 41 points and 24 rebounds as the Spurs defeated Oklahoma City 122-115 in double overtime during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, according to the Associated Press.

Dylan Harper added 24 points and seven steals, while Stephon Castle scored 17 points. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each finished with 13 points for San Antonio. The Spurs also played without De'Aaron Fox because of ankle stiffness, making the road victory even more impressive.

After the game, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised his team's toughness. “A great effort — from everybody,” Wembanyama also became the youngest player ever to record at least 41 points and 24 rebounds in a playoff game, breaking a mark previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Thunder fought back several times behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso, but Wembanyama completely changed the game late. His deep three-pointer in overtime forced a second overtime before San Antonio finally pulled away. Now, with Game 2 coming Wednesday in Oklahoma City, the conversation around Wembanyama is becoming much bigger than just one playoff win. The Spurs may already have the NBA's next face of the league — and soon, one of its richest players too.